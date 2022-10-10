Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 07:47

Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated with 20-17 victory over Arizona Cardinals

Arizona kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal attempt which would have forced overtime.
By PA Sport Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL following a 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns in the narrow win, which stretched the Eagles’ winning streak to five games.

After a back-and-forth affair through most of the game, the Eagles were able to put their nose in front with less than two minutes to go courtesy of a 23-yard field goal from kicker Cameron Dicker.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was then able to lead the Cardinals into scoring territory, but kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal attempt which would have forced overtime.

It also came down to a field goal in Baltimore, with Justin Tucker succeeding on a 43-yard attempt of his own to push the Ravens past the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17.

A one-yard sneak from quarterback Joe Burrow looked to have been enough for the Bengals to clinch victory, until Tucker sealed the result as the clock expired.

Burrow finished with one passing and one rushing touchdown, while Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had one passing touchdown on just 174 yards through the air.

The Chicago Bears were left licking their wounds after a late fumble cost them in a seven-point loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Wide-receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was running upfield at Minnesota’s 39-yard line with the clock running out when he lost control of the ball, resigning the Bears to a second-straight defeat.

Tom Brady was at his veteran best for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 351 yards and a touchdown in a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Leonard Fournette added 56 yards and a touchdown on the ground as Tampa Bay snapped a two-game losing streak.

A 308-yard passing effort from Matt Stafford was not enough for the Los Angeles Rams, as the defending Super Bowl champions fell 22-10 to the Dallas Cowboys.

The New England Patriots put together their best showing of the season, holding the Detroit Lions to nil in a 29-point rout.

There were also landslide victories for the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, while the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers rounded out Sunday’s victors.

