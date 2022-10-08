Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 17:02

Chelsea turn on the style to brush aside Wolves

Boyhood Chelsea fan Armando Broja was left delighted with his first senior strike.
Chelsea turn on the style to brush aside Wolves

By Nick Purewal, PA

Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja sent Chelsea fourth in the Premier League as the Blues cruised past managerless Wolves 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount teed up Havertz and Pulisic before Albania striker Broja netted his maiden Blues goal to floor the struggling visitors.

Boyhood Chelsea fan Broja was left delighted with his first senior strike that capped a landmark week for Graham Potter’s Stamford Bridge tenure.

New Blues boss Potter made seven changes from Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League mauling of AC Milan and still Chelsea cantered to victory.

Havertz nodded home Mount’s cross on the stroke of half-time to cement the hosts’ dominance.

A much-improved Pulisic’s delicate dink then doubled the home side’s lead, with Mount again on hand with the assist.

And right at the death Kovacic threaded through to Broja, who cut back from the defensive cover before drilling into the net.

Chelsea set up with yet another different system under forward-thinking coach Potter and a raft of changes from that Milan thumping.

But neither the scale of the alterations nor the quick turnaround proved any kind of distraction, as the Blues mastered the new tactics and overwhelmed the visitors.

Wolves suffered a third-straight loss, with interim coaches Steve Davis and James Collins unable to generate any new momentum after Bruno Lage’s sacking.

The Blues’ quiet and methodical return to form mirrors the demeanour of their new boss.

New owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali would be forgiven for retaining a growing sense of vindication over removing Thomas Tuchel, on the early evidence of Potter’s embryonic tenure.

A wholly-dominant Chelsea saw six shots and one header sail wide in the first-half alone.

Add to that a top-level save from Jose Sa to thwart Pulisic’s postage-stamp long-range strike towards the top corner and the Blues’ control was in no doubt.

Sa’s save from Pulisic denied the Blues a stunning strike in itself, but also what would have proved a fine team goal.

The build-up was Potter’s new-look Chelsea in all its finery, a flowing move from one box to the other, that so nearly ended in a stunner.

Just when Chelsea’s set of misses threatened to tell the story of the half though, Havertz popped up at the far post to head home Mount’s lofted cross.

The half’s final meaningful act had Chelsea rightly in control and ahead 1-0 at the break and the Blues wasted precious little time doubling that lead after the restart.

Pulisic traded passes with Mount to skip into the box on the inside left, then deliver a deft finish to beat the advancing Sa.

Chelsea’s victory was effectively sealed before the hour-mark, allowing Potter’s men to negotiate the rest of the tie in relative comfort.

The returning Diego Costa claimed the biggest reception of the day when being subbed next, with Wolves’ former Chelsea favourite lavished with acclaim from the Stamford Bridge faithful.

The Chelsea fans will have been forgiven for offering such respect in part out of relief that the dogged striker had neither scored nor clattered into any of the current Blues stars.

When Broja claimed his breakthrough Chelsea goal, the Blues knew they had completed a much-needed morale-boosting week.

More in this section

Roberto De Zerbi wants to see Brighton playing with courage and bravery Roberto De Zerbi wants to see Brighton playing with courage and bravery
Big boost for Leeds with Patrick Bamford set to start against Crystal Palace Big boost for Leeds with Patrick Bamford set to start against Crystal Palace
Saturday sport: City chase down Arsenal, Ulster and Leinster welcome Ospreys and Sharks Saturday sport: City chase down Arsenal, Ulster and Leinster welcome Ospreys and Sharks
soccerchelseapremier leaguewolveswolverhamptonchelsea vs wolverhamptonstamford bridgediego costabruno lagearmando broja
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace need mindset change to stop conceding late goals

Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace need mindset change to stop conceding late goals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more