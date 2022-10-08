Saturday sport: Leinster and Ulster in URC action, Donegal Football final postponed

Here's the latest updates from Saturday's sporting action...

Soccer

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is tasked with preventing Erling Haaland from scoring his 20th goal of the season this afternoon.

Manchester City’s game with Southampton is one of four 3pm kick-offs, with Guardiola's side having the chance to leapfrog Arsenal at the summit with a win.

After finally picking up a first win of the season last week, Leicester go to Bournemouth while Chelsea welcome Wolves to Stamford Bridge and Newcastle entertain Brentford.

In the late game, Brighton face Tottenham from 5.30pm.

GAA

Sunday's Donegal Senior Football final and all other championship games in the county have been postponed this weekend following Friday's tragedy in Creeslough.

St Eunan's and Naomh Conaill had been set to meet in the Senior decider.

Ba mhaith linn ár mbeannachtaí a sheoladh chuig gach duine atá buailte mar gheall ar an tragóid seo ar an Chraoslach. Suaimhneas síoraí daofa uilig.All Donegal club championship games this weekend are off.https://t.co/pAouk1XCPG pic.twitter.com/HeeBpCOZVg — Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) October 7, 2022

Rugby

Leinster look to make it four wins from four in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this evening.

Leo Cullen's side welcome the Sharks to the RDS from 5.05pm.

Johnny Sexton starts his first game of the season for the Blues while Will Connors replaces Josh van der Flier in the pack.

Round 4️⃣ Saturday Showdown!



Which match are you most looking forward to? 👀#BKTURC #URC pic.twitter.com/D7UL8hMLYF — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) October 8, 2022

Elsewhere, Ulster welcome back Springboks back-row Duane Vermeulen to their team for the visit of the Ospreys to Kingspan Stadium.

Ian Madigan is preferred to Billy Burns at out-half for the 7.35pm kick-off in Belfast.

Formula One

Max Verstappen's avoided a grid penalty and will start on pole for the Japanese Grand Prix - which could secure him a second world title.

The Red Bull champion has been given a reprimand, after almost colliding with McLaren's Lando Norris for driving slowly during qualifying.

Verstappen will retain the title if he wins, and also secures the fastest lap of the race.

The Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will go from second and third respectively.

Golf

Niall Kearney has slipped back to three-under-par after six holes on day three of golf's Open de Espana.

Paul Dunne is two-under with Jonathan Caldwell on level-par.

Paul Waring and Stephen Gallacher will tee off as joint leaders later this hour on 12-under par.

***

Stephanie Meadow sits in third place heading into the weekend at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California.

The Antrim woman shot a second-round 70 overnight to move to six-under-par, five shots behind halfway leader Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Racing

There is an eight-race card at The Curragh this afternoon with the first off at 1.25pm.

Meanwhile at Fairyhouse, a seven-race card gets underway at 2.10pm.