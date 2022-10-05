Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 12:42

Champions Kilkenny lead the way as Camogie All-Star nominees announced

The All-Ireland champions received 11 player nominees
Muireann Duffy

Nominations for the PWC Camogie All-Star awards have been announced, with All-Ireland champions Kilkenny leading the way with 11 players in the running.

Goalkeeper Aoife Norris, corner backs Michelle Teehan and Tiffanie Fitzgerald, and midfielder Katie Power are some of the Cats' nominees, along with their manager Brian Dowling.

Runners-up Cork, who lost out back in August by just a single point, where also just one nomination behind, with midfield pairing Ashling Thompson and Hannah Looney in the mix.

Meanwhile, Waterford received seven nominations, followed by five for Galway and two for Dublin. Limerick's Caoimhe Costello was also shortlisted at half forward, representing the Treaty county's only nomination.

Also in contention for Manager of the Year is Galway's Cathal Murray and Antrim's joint-managers, Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden.

The winners will be announced at the PWC Camogie All-Stars ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, November 26th in Croke Park.

"2022 was an exceptional display of athleticism, skill, hard work and determination from all players," the Camogie Association's president Hilda Breslin said.

"I want to congratulate those who have been chosen among this distinguished list of nominees for the PwC Camogie All-Stars and celebrate their individual performances, that contributed greatly in what was a tremendous showcase of our game from start to finish.

"All our nominees are truly deserving of the titles, and I look forward to celebrating with them on our Awards evening in Croke Park in November."

The full list of nominees, by position, is as follows:

Goalkeepers
Amy Lee (Cork)
Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)
Brianna O' Regan (Waterford)

Corner back
Libby Coppinger (Cork)
Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny)
Shauna Healy (Galway)
Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny)

Full back
Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)
Iona Heffernan (Waterford)
Sarah Dervan (Galway)

Half back
Laura Hayes (Cork)
Laura Murphy (Kilkenny)
Orla Hickey (Waterford)
Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Centre back
Claire Phelan (Kilkenny)
Laura Treacy (Cork)
Roisin Black (Galway)

Midfield
Aoife Donohue (Galway)
Ashling Thompson (Cork)
Hannah Looney (Cork)
Katie Power (Kilkenny)
Lorraine Bray (Waterford)

Half forward
Abby Flynn (Waterford)
Caoimhe Costello (Limerick)
Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)
Julianne Malone (Kilkenny)

Centre forward
Aisling Maher (Dublin)
Beth Carton (Waterford)
Fiona Keating (Cork)

Corner forward
Aisling O' Neill (Dublin)
Katie Nolan (Kilkenny)
Katriona Mackey (Cork)
Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Full forward
Ailish O' Reilly (Galway)
Amy O' Connor (Cork)
Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)

