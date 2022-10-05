Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 11:04

RTÉ secure rights to televise eight Champions Cup games this season

This season's fixtures includes the final in May
RTÉ secure rights to televise eight Champions Cup games this season

Muireann Duffy

RTÉ has secured broadcasting rights to televise eight Heineken Champions Cup fixtures for the next two seasons.

The deal includes host broadcaster rights for the upcoming season's final, due to be held in Dublin.

The 2022/2023 season kicks off on December 9th, with RTÉ showing one game per round up to and including the final on Saturday, May 20th.

Munster v Stade Toulousain on Saturday, December 11th will be RTÉ's first televised game of the season, followed by Leinster's second round clash with Gloucester on Friday, December 16th.

For round three, Munster's meeting with the Northampton Saints on Saturday, January 14th gets the pick, before Leinster v Racing 92 takes the fourth round slot.

RTÉ also confirmed RTÉ Radio 1 will continue its coverage of the tournament.

More in this section

Liverpool back to winning ways against Rangers Liverpool back to winning ways against Rangers
Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season
Christian Horner ‘absolutely confident’ Red Bull did not break F1 cost cap rules Christian Horner ‘absolutely confident’ Red Bull did not break F1 cost cap rules
munsterleinsterrterugbychampions cupheineken champions cupbroadcasting rights
Rugby chiefs urged to end contact training to reduce motor neurone disease risk

Rugby chiefs urged to end contact training to reduce motor neurone disease risk

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"
"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more