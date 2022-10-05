RTÉ secure rights to televise eight Champions Cup games this season

Muireann Duffy

RTÉ has secured broadcasting rights to televise eight Heineken Champions Cup fixtures for the next two seasons.

The deal includes host broadcaster rights for the upcoming season's final, due to be held in Dublin.

The 2022/2023 season kicks off on December 9th, with RTÉ showing one game per round up to and including the final on Saturday, May 20th.

Munster v Stade Toulousain on Saturday, December 11th will be RTÉ's first televised game of the season, followed by Leinster's second round clash with Gloucester on Friday, December 16th.

For round three, Munster's meeting with the Northampton Saints on Saturday, January 14th gets the pick, before Leinster v Racing 92 takes the fourth round slot.

RTÉ also confirmed RTÉ Radio 1 will continue its coverage of the tournament.