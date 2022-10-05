Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 10:11

Football rumours: Forest owner weighing up firing Steve Cooper after five losses

Ex-Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez and former Burnley manager Sean Dyche are seen as possible replacements
Football rumours: Forest owner weighing up firing Steve Cooper after five losses

PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Five straight Premier League losses have Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis reportedly considering a change in the dugout. The Greek media mogul is weighing up sacking manager Steve Cooper along with Forest executive Dane Murphy and his recruitment staff, according to the Mail. The club is bottom of the league and reeling after Monday night’s 4-0 loss to Leicester. The Guardian says Forest are interested in ex-Liverpool and Chelsea boss Rafael Benitez or former Burnley manager Sean Dyche as potential replacements.

Chelsea are understood to be hoping it will be second-time lucky in their pursuit of AC Milan’s Rafael Leao. The club were among those to have informal offers for the Portugal winger rejected over summer. But the Star, which refers to reporting by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, says the Blues are currently leading the pack to sign the 23-year-old, whose contract at San Siro ends in 2024.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA Europa League Group E match at Old Trafford, Manchester
Cristiano Ronaldo is understood to favour a departure from Manchester United in the transfer window (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be allowed to leave Old Trafford in January. The Mirror says Manchester United want to keep the 37-year-old until his contract ends next summer because they need cover at forward, where the injury-prone Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both play.

A permanent Merseyside move could be on the cards for Conor Coady. Everton want to exercise an option to turn the 29-year-old England defender’s loan from Wolves into a full-on transfer, reports the Times, which adds the associated fee is expected to be less than £10 million.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Donny van de Beek: Fichajes reports Inter Milan may try to sign Manchester United’s Dutch midfielder (25) in January.

Leandro Trossard: The 27-year-old Belgium winger has opted against dismissing speculation linking him with a departure from Brighton for Arsenal or Chelsea, says the Mail.

More in this section

Liverpool back to winning ways against Rangers Liverpool back to winning ways against Rangers
Sunday sport: Shinrone claim first Offaly hurling championship Sunday sport: Shinrone claim first Offaly hurling championship
Christian Horner ‘absolutely confident’ Red Bull did not break F1 cost cap rules Christian Horner ‘absolutely confident’ Red Bull did not break F1 cost cap rules
soccerchelseamanchester unitedpremier leaguefootballleicesterliverpoolevertonwolvestransfersinter milandonny van de beeksean dychecristiano ronaldonottingham forestgossipconor coadyleandro trossardsteve cooperforestrafa benitezrafael leao
Rugby chiefs urged to end contact training to reduce motor neurone disease risk

Rugby chiefs urged to end contact training to reduce motor neurone disease risk

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"
"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more