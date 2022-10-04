Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 07:56

Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season

The 34-year-old hopes to help Phil Neville’s side reach the MLS play-offs before hanging up his boots.
Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season

By PA Sport Staff

Former Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain has announced he will retire at the end of Inter Miami’s 2022 Major League Soccer campaign.

The 34-year-old played for River Plate, Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus during his illustrious career, in addition to loan spells at AC Milan and Chelsea.

He scored 31 goals in 75 appearances for his country and helped them reach the 2014 World Cup final.

Higuain hopes to help Phil Neville’s side reach the MLS play-offs before hanging up his boots.

“The day has come to say goodbye to football,” he said in a statement.

“My biggest motivation is to help my team-mates, it would be the most beautiful gift I could have as a player to retire champion with them.”

Higuain’s final international appearance came at the 2018 World Cup.

Gonzalo Higuain won the Europa League with Chelsea
Gonzalo Higuain won the Europa League with Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He won the LaLiga title three times with Real Madrid before lifting three Serie A titles with Juventus.

His short stint with Chelsea in 2019 included five Premier League goals in 14 appearances, in addition to Europa League glory.

This season, Higuain has scored 14 times for Inter Miami, who face Orlando and Montreal in their final two games of the regular MLS campaign.

More in this section

Wolves part company with head coach Bruno Lage – reports Wolves part company with head coach Bruno Lage – reports
Sunday sport: Shinrone claim first Offaly hurling championship Sunday sport: Shinrone claim first Offaly hurling championship
Christian Horner ‘absolutely confident’ Red Bull did not break F1 cost cap rules Christian Horner ‘absolutely confident’ Red Bull did not break F1 cost cap rules
soccerfootballinter miamiamerican mlshiguaingonzalo higuain
Alpinista claims l’Arc de Triomphe crown for Prescott and Morris

Alpinista claims l’Arc de Triomphe crown for Prescott and Morris

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more