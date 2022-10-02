Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 10:29

Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola

The 51-year-old former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is in the final year of his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola

By Andy Hampson, PA

Pep Guardiola has no doubt Manchester City will remain a force after he leaves the club.

The City manager has given no indication that will be any time soon, even though speculation over his future is likely to recur until he commits to a new contract.

The 51-year-old former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is in the final year of his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is an inspirational figure on the touchline
Guardiola is an inspirational figure on the touchline (Martin Rickett/PA)

There is no alarm about the situation at the club as Guardiola prefers shorter-term contracts and both of his previous two extensions have been signed at late stages.

Yet the time will come when the current champions will need to replace the man who has guided them to nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles, since 2016.

“The club knows exactly what is the target, the next step,” said Guardiola when asked about how City’s future might look without him. “There will be zero problem, I am 100 per cent convinced.

“They know what is the strategy, what they have to do for right now, the day after tomorrow, after the World Cup, next season, and the next season.

 

“When the club depends on one person we have problems, as the club is not solid, isn’t stable.

“The foundations of the club come from many and if the club just depends on Pep it is because we have not done really well in this period.

“If the club was just for one player, for the typical striker scoring a goal, they would not be a good team.

“I never buy a player, I never sell a player. It’s not my money. It is the club. ‘Club’ is the most important word and every decision we make is thinking about the club – today, the day after and for the future.

“The club knows knows the drill really well, the type of players that we want to play with me and without me.”

Guardiola faces his former Bayern Munich colleague, now rival, Erik ten Hag this weekend
Guardiola faces his former Bayern Munich colleague, now rival, Erik ten Hag this weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)

City face rivals Manchester United on Sunday and Guardiola will come up against former colleague Erik ten Hag for the first time.

Ten Hag, who coached the Bayern second team during Guardiola’s time at the German club, is United’s fourth full-time manager since the Spaniard arrived in Manchester.

“I have a lot of admiration for Erik,” said Guardiola. “We know each other a little bit because we were one year (together) in Munich.

“His work in Holland, especially in Ajax in the last period, was an incredible example across Europe.

“But he knows, I know, everybody knows, it will depend on the results. I’m still here because we won in the past, otherwise I would not be here.

“Results give you time to build what you want but I have a good opinion about United. If they decide to buy Erik it is because they believe he is the man.”

More in this section

Arsenal keep hold of top spot with impressive derby win over rivals Tottenham Arsenal keep hold of top spot with impressive derby win over rivals Tottenham
Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day
Jesse Marsch not worried by touchline ban as he bids to guide Leeds from up high Jesse Marsch not worried by touchline ban as he bids to guide Leeds from up high
soccerpremier leaguefootballman utdmanchester cityman cityetihad stadiumpep guardiolaguardiolaunitedmanchestererik ten hagman city vs man utd
Manchester United have world-class players and can attract more – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have world-class players and can attract more – Erik ten Hag

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more