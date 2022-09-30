Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 22:03

League of Ireland: Derry City close in on top-spot Shels after win over St Pat's

Derry City are now just two points off Shelbourne Rovers at the top of the table
Leaders Shamrock Rovers are coming under pressure after Derry City secured a 1-0 win over St Patrick's Athletic.

The Candystripes got a win on the road thanks to a goal in the 70th minute from Cian Kavanagh, brining his side to within two points of the top of the table.

In Ballybofey, Finn Harps and Shelbourne played out a 1-1 draw, the goals coming from Conor Tourish and Stephan Negru just after the break.

Meanwhile, Bohemians got a home win over UCD at Dalymount Park where J Clarke took the winner on the cusp of half-time, and in the final game of the evening, an own goal by Dane Massey and a penalty from Runar Hauge secured a 2-0 victory for Dundalk who hosted Drogheda United.

