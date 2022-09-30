League of Ireland: Derry City close in on top-spot Shels after win over St Pat's

Leaders Shamrock Rovers are coming under pressure after Derry City secured a 1-0 win over St Patrick's Athletic.

The Candystripes got a win on the road thanks to a goal in the 70th minute from Cian Kavanagh, brining his side to within two points of the top of the table.

Full-time: Dundalk FC take all three points here at Casey's Field with a 2-0 win - goals from Runar Hauge and a Dane Massey own goal seal Louth Derby victory! pic.twitter.com/RBTBXvE069 — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) September 30, 2022

In Ballybofey, Finn Harps and Shelbourne played out a 1-1 draw, the goals coming from Conor Tourish and Stephan Negru just after the break.

Meanwhile, Bohemians got a home win over UCD at Dalymount Park where J Clarke took the winner on the cusp of half-time, and in the final game of the evening, an own goal by Dane Massey and a penalty from Runar Hauge secured a 2-0 victory for Dundalk who hosted Drogheda United.