Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 13:47

Harry Maguire to miss Manchester derby through injury

Erik ten Hag’s side are playing their first Premier League match since beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford on September 4.
Harry Maguire to miss Manchester derby through injury

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are both doubts for the Manchester derby – a clash Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will miss through injury.

Erik ten Hag’s side are playing their first Premier League match since beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford on September 4 after the Crystal Palace and Leeds fixtures were called off following the death of the Queen.

High-flying Manchester City are sure to provide a stern test for United, who could be without three first-team players at the Etihad Stadium.

Marcus Rashford is a doubt
Marcus Rashford is a doubt (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Harry Maguire is injured and I think for the rest we have some doubts,” Ten Hag said.

“With Anthony Martial, he was training all week with the group so really happy with that situation. He’s performing really well.

“Rashford returns into training so also we are happy with that. For the rest, only the long-term injuries like Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams are not available.”

More in this section

Tyson Fury gives Anthony Joshua a new deadline but demands ‘get it signed today’ Tyson Fury gives Anthony Joshua a new deadline but demands ‘get it signed today’
Football rumours: Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves still Barca’s top target Football rumours: Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves still Barca’s top target
Eight-week ban for Connacht and Ireland centre Bundee Aki Eight-week ban for Connacht and Ireland centre Bundee Aki
soccermanchester unitedman utdmanchester cityharry maguiremarcus rashfordanthony martial
Arsenal are being rewarded for sticking with Mikel Arteta – Antonio Conte

Arsenal are being rewarded for sticking with Mikel Arteta – Antonio Conte

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more