Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 22:00

Richarlison racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly

The incident occurred as the Tottenham striker ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring.
By Andy Hampson, PA

Tottenham forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him as he was racially abused during Brazil’s friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as the former Everton striker ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side’s second goal in their 5-1 win at the Parc des Princes.

Footage showed Manchester United midfielder Fred kicking the banana away.


Prior to the game, five-time world champions Brazil team had posed for photographs with an anti-racism banner which read, ‘Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirts’.

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) later issued a statement on the Richarlison incident via Twitter.

It read: “Unfortunately a banana was thrown on the pitch towards Richarlison, scorer of the second Brazilian goal.


France Brazil Tunisia Soccer
Brazil won the match comfortably (Christophe Ena/AP/Press Association Images)

“The CBF reinforces its position to combat racism and repudiates any manifestation of prejudice.”

Richarlison’s goal put Brazil back ahead after Montassar Talbi cancelled out Raphinha’s opener. Neymar added a penalty, Raphinha claimed his secoond and Pedro wrapped up the scoring after Tunisia had Dylan Bronn sent off.

