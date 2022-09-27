Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 06:58

Football rumours: Newcastle considering bid for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk

Magpies bosses could be willing to spend as much as £50m for the 21-year-old.
By PA Sport Staff

Newcastle are reported to be weighing up a possible bid for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. According to the i, Magpies bosses could be willing to spend as much as £50m for the 21-year-old, though they may need to fend off interest from Liverpool, Everton and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo reports the Anfield club are again tracking Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Reds were linked with a move for the 21-year-old in the summer, but no deal materialised. However, the paper, citing Portuguese outlet O Jogo, says the club’s interest in Fernandez has not gone away, and they may make a move for him as early as January.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is shaping up as a leading contender for the vacant Bournemouth job, according to the Daily Mail.

Jude Bellingham: Marca reports the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is Real Madrid’s top target for next summer’s transfer window.

Milan Skriniar: Contract talks have stalled between the Slovakia defender and Inter Milan, says La Cazzetta dello Sport.

