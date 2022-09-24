Saturday sport: Republic of Ireland face Scotland, Ulster away in Wales

Here's the latest updates from today's sporting action...

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland resume their Nations League campaign this evening.

They're in Glasgow for a meeting with current group leaders Scotland.

Kick off at Hampden Park is at 7.45pm.

Ireland won 3-0 when the sides met in Dublin in June and boss Stephen Kenny is excited by the young players coming through.

The Women's FAI Cup semi-finals are down for decision today.

Shelbourne take on Bohemians at Tolka Park from 2pm.

Then at 4.30pm, holders Wexford Youths are away to Athlone Town.

Finn Harps have the chance to move off the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division later.

The Donegal club play host to Bohemians at Finn Park from 4pm.

At the same time in the First Division, Longford Town host Treaty United.

RUGBY

New Zealand have put one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy.

The All-Blacks have picked up a bonus-point in registering a 40-14 win over Australia at Eden Park.

It means that South Africa will need to defeat Argentina by at least 39-points in Durban later if the Springboks are to be crowned champions.

Dan Sheehan scored four tries for Leinster last night, as they beat Benetton in the United Rugby Championship.

Leo Cullen's side were 42-10 winners at the RDS.

Ulster are in Wales for their first away match in this season's U-R-C this afternoon.

Dan McFarland's side take on Scarlets from 1pm.

Connacht meet the Stormers in South Africa from 1.30pm.

AFL

Kerry's Mark O'Connor and Laois' Zach Tuohy have followed in the footsteps of Tadhg Kennelly by becoming AFL Premiership champions.

The Irish duo helped Geelong to defeat Sydney Swans by a dominant 133-52 in this morning's final at the MCG.

Tuohy was playing his 250th game in the AFL while O'Connor was a late replacement for the injured Max Holmes.

ROWING

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy lead the Irish medal prospects at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic today.

The Cork pair go in the final of the lightweight men's double sculls shortly after 1.20pm Irish time.

At 12.05pm, Katie O'Brien and Steven McGowan race in the final of the Para mixed double sculls.

Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen represent the Irish interest in the women's lightweight double sculls.

The women's four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lamble, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty go in their final just before 20-to-two.

☘Race Schedule☘



See below for tomorrows race times. All races are live streamed on the World Rowing website



Racing will also be live on RTE 2 from 12:00pm until 2:15pm

GOLF

Leona Maguire has slipped back to one-under-par after five holes of her third round at the women's Irish Open golf.

The Solheim Cup star is now 11 shots adrift of halfway leader Sweden's Moa Folke at Dromoland Castle.

Maguire was the only Irish player to make the cut.

TENNIS

Roger Federer says he enjoyed a "special" end to his career after playing his final professional match before retiring from tennis.

He ended up in tears - along with great rival Rafa Nadal - as they paired up in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London.

BOXING

Eric Donovan bids to win a European title tonight.

The 37-year-old goes up against Klalil El Hadri in Belfast for the European super featherweight title.

RACING

Racing continues at Listowel today from 1.40pm.

There's also action at Dundalk from 5pm this evening.