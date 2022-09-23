Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 15:42

Scotland out to atone for Dublin drubbing against Republic, says Scott McKenna

The Scots were thrashed 3-0 by Stephen Kenny’s side at the Aviva Stadium in June.
Scotland out to atone for Dublin drubbing against Republic, says Scott McKenna

By Anthony Brown, PA

Scott McKenna says Scotland will be out to make amends for their Dublin horror show when they host Republic of Ireland in Saturday’s Nations League showdown.

The Scots were thrashed 3-0 by Stephen Kenny’s side at the Aviva Stadium in June. Although they have bounced back to win their two most recent matches against Armenia and Ukraine, Nottingham Forest defender McKenna feels Scotland owe their supporters a big performance against the Irish this weekend.

“I’d imagine they (Ireland) will play much the same because of the problems they caused us, but we were very poor that day and let a lot of people down,” he said. “We’ll be looking to make up for that tomorrow.”

Asked if Scotland feel they have a point to prove, McKenna said: “Yes, definitely. We let ourselves down, we let everyone back home down and also we let a big travelling support down. We owe it to everyone to put in a performance and get a positive result.”

McKenna has won 27 Scotland caps since making his debut in 2018 but has had to be patient to establish himself as a starter.

Injuries to key defenders such as Andy Robertson, Grant Hanley and Liam Cooper have paved the way for the 25-year-old to start three of the team’s last four matches, including Wednesday’s impressive 3-0 win at home to Ukraine when he partnered Jack Hendry at the heart of a back four.

“When I’ve been out the team it’s because the players in my position have been doing so well,” he said. “Grant Hanley has been excellent over the last couple of years and KT (Kieran Tierney) is a world-class player who has been playing left of the back three, so I can have absolutely no arguments about not playing.

“I always felt it was important that when I did play I showed the manager what I could do and I think I’ve managed to do that.”

More in this section

I’ll be too much for Joseph Parker – Joe Joyce I’ll be too much for Joseph Parker – Joe Joyce
Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua does not want their proposed bout to happen Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua does not want their proposed bout to happen
Harry Maguire situation ‘not ideal’ but Gareth Southgate still rates England man Harry Maguire situation ‘not ideal’ but Gareth Southgate still rates England man
soccerscotlandfootballrepublic of irelanduefa nations leaguemckennahampden parkscotland vs rep of irelandscott mckenna
Kyle Lafferty’s Northern Ireland career ‘not necessarily’ over despite squad axe

Kyle Lafferty’s Northern Ireland career ‘not necessarily’ over despite squad axe

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more