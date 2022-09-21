What's on the box: This weekend's televised sport

There's plenty of sporting action to look forward to this weekend, including the Republic of Ireland's Nations League clash with Scotland, racing from Listowel, and coverage from the Tipperary Senior Hurling quarter-final.

Here's the sport being televised this weekend and where to tune in...

Friday

Soccer: Uefa U21 Championship play-off - Republic of Ireland v Israel - 7pm, coverage on RTÉ Two from 6.30pm

Soccer: Uefa Nations League - Italy v England - 7.45pm, coverage on Virgin Media Two and Channel 4 from 7pm

Soccer: Uefa Nations League - Highlights from Germany v Hungary and Italy v England - Coverage on Virgin Media Two from 10pm

Rugby: United Rugby Championship - Leinster v Benetton - 7.35p, coverage on TG4 from 7.15pm

Racing: Listowel Races Harvest Festival - Coverage on TG4 from 2.05pm

MMA: Bellator 285 - Peter Queally v Benson Henderson - Coverage on Virgin Media Three from 9pm

Golf: KPMG Women's Irish Open - Coverage on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix from 3pm

Saturday

Rowing: World Rowing Championships - Coverage on RTÉ One from 12pm

Golf: KPMG Women's Irish Open - Coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 2pm and on RTÉ One from 2.20pm

Rugby: United Rugby Championship - DHL Stormers v Connacht - 1.30pm, coverage on RTÉ Two from 1pm

Rugby: Rugby Chamionship - New Zealand v Australia - 8.05am, coverage on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event from 8am

Rugby: Rugby Chamionship - South Africa v Argentina - 4.05pm, coverage on Sky Sports Mix from 4pm

GAA: Tipperary Senior Hurling quarter-final - Loughmore Castleiney v Drom & Inch, 4pm coverage on RTÉ from 3.45pm

Soccer: Uefa Nations League - Scotland v Republic of Ireland - 7.45pm, coverage from 7pm

Soccer: Uefa Nations League - Armenia v Ukraine - 2pm, coverage on Virgin Media Two from 1.50pm

Soccer: Uefa Nations League - Czech Republic v Portugal - 7.45pm, Coverage on Virgin Media Three from 7pm

Soccer: Women's Super League - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - 1.30pm, coverage on BBC One from 1.15pm

Australian Football: AFLW highlights of Western Bulldogs v Kangaroos - Coverage on TG4 from 12.20pm

Horse Racing: Listowel Races Harvest Festival - Coverage on TG4 from 2.05pm

Horse Racing: Newmarket Cambridge Meeting - Coverage on Virgin Media One from 1.10pm

Greyhound Racing: Irish Greyhound Derby - Coverage on Virgin Media Two from 9pm

Boxing: EBU EU Super Featherweight title - Eriv Donovan v Khalil El Hadri - Coverage on TG4 from 7.30pm

Cycling: World Road Cycling Championship highlights - Coverage on BBC Two from 2.45pm

Snooker: World Mixed Doubles Championship - Coverage on UTV from 12.45pm

Sunday

Golf: KPMG Women's Irish Open - Coverage on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix from 2pm, and on RTÉ One from 2.10pm

Rugby: United Rugby Championship - Dragons v Munster - 3pm, coverage on RTÉ Two from 2.30pm

Australian Football: AFLW highlights of Adelaide Crows v GWS Giants - Coverage on TG4 from 12.35pm

GAA: Senior Club Championships - Coverage on TG4 from 2.20pm

GAA: Senior Club Championships - Coverage on TG4 from 4pm

Motor Sport: Extreme E - Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix - Coverage on Virgin Media Two from 4pm

Soccer: Uefa Nations League - Netherlands v Belgium - 7.45pm, coverage on Virgin Media Two from 7pm

Soccer: Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester City - 4pm, coverage on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm

Soccer: Women's Super League - Liverpool v Everton - 6.45pm, coverage on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 6.30pm

Rowing: World Rowing Championships - Coverage on BBC Two from 12.30pm

Cycling: World Road Cycling Championships highlights - Coverage on BBC Two from 2.30pm

Snooker: World Mixed Doubles Championship - Coverage on UTV from 12.45pm