Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 14:32

Republic of Ireland announce friendly clashes with Norway and Malta

Ireland will host Erling Haaland and his team-mates on November 17th.
By Damian Spellman, PA

The Republic of Ireland will lock horns with Premier League sensation Erling Haaland and his teammates when they return to friendly action in November.

The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed Stephen Kenny’s side will host Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 17th before travelling to Ta’ Qali to face Malta at the Centenary Stadium three days later.

Ireland, who drew 2-2 with Belgium in the FAI’s centenary match in March, will relish the opportunity to take on the Norwegians, complete with Manchester City star Haaland and Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard, in Dublin.

The £51 million frontman has scored 14 goals, including back-to-back hat-tricks, in just 10 appearances for his new club.

Ireland and Norway last met in a friendly at the Aviva in November 2010 when goals from Morten Gamst Pedersen and Erik Huseklepp overhauled Shane Long’s early penalty on a night when Seamus Coleman, the only member of the current squad involved, was an unused substitute.

Ireland have not lined up against Malta since the Euro 2000 qualifying campaign, when they won 5-0 at home and 3-2 in the away game.

Kenny’s squad is currently training at Abbotstown as they prepare for Saturday’s Nations League trip to Scotland and the home game against Armenia which follows it next Tuesday evening.

