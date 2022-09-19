Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 14:21

Omobamidele ruled out of Ireland's Nations League games

Andrew Omobamidele has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's Nations League matches against Scotland and Armenia
James Cox

Andrew Omobamidele has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's Nations League matches against Scotland and Armenia.

The Norwich defender has been replaced by Aberdeen's Liam Scales.

Stephen Kenny's squad are training this afternoon as they begin preparations for Saturday's meeting with the Scots in Glasgow.

Ireland welcome Armenia to Dublin three days later.

Republic of Ireland under-21 manager Jim Crawford has called four players into his squad ahead of their European Championship play-off against Israel.

Dara Costelloe, Anselmo Garcia McNulty, Adam O'Reilly and David Odumosu have all been drafted in.

Luca Connell, David Harrington, Liam Kerrigan and Mark McGuinness are all ruled out through injury.

The first leg of the play-off takes place on Friday evening in Tallaght, with the return fixture four days later.

