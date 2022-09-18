Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 19:45

Dessie Farrell confirms Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffery to make Dublin return

Farrell said the duo's return will be "a great help to the development and continuous evolution of the squad."
Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has confirmed that All Ireland winners Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffery will return to the intercounty panel next year.

29-year-old McCaffery stepped away from the Dublin setup in 2019, while Mannion walked away after helping the Sky Blues to the 6 in a row victory in 2020.

Speaking to DubsTV, Farrell said the duo's return will be "a great help to the development and continuous evolution of the squad."

gaajack mccafferydessie farrellpaul manniondublin football
