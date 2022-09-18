Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 09:18

The Teesside club’s fans unfurled a banner during the match against Rotherham
PA Sport Staff

Chris Kamara has thanked Middlesbrough fans for showing their support for the TV presenter during Saturday night’s home game against Rotherham.

Middlesbrough-born Kamara (64) who left Sky Sports at the end of last season, is battling apraxia of speech and this week revealed he felt “a fraud” as a broadcaster.

Boro fans unfurled a banner during the Sky Bet Championship fixture, which read: “You’re not a fraud, you’re unbelievable Kammy.”

The former Portsmouth, Swindon and Leeds midfielder responded on social media, saying on Twitter: “Wow that is ‘Unbelievable Jeff’. Thank You”.

‘Unbelievable Jeff’ became one of Kamara’s hugely popular catchphrases during his work as a Sky Sports reporter as he described match action to Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling.

Kamara told Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast this week that he considered quitting all television work at the end of last season, but after being persuaded to continue, he was “doubly busy than what I was before”.

When asked how life was for him at the moment, Kamara said on the podcast: “Strange in terms of I feel a fraud now in terms of broadcasting – I don’t bring to the table what I used to. So that’s hard.

“I feel I’m doing these programmes and they’re not getting the best of me, but they’re tolerating me. That’s how it feels.

“My life away from the screen couldn’t be any better – grandkids, family, it’s perfect.”

