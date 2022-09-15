Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 14:27

UEFA awaits report from Ibrox before considering action over national anthem

Football’s governing body had rejected requests from some clubs to play the anthem.
UEFA awaits report from Ibrox before considering action over national anthem

By PA Sport staff

UEFA is yet to decide whether to investigate Rangers’ decision to play the UK national anthem at Ibrox before their Champions League defeat by Napoli.

In defiance of instructions from the governing body, the anthem was sung to commemorate the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth before Wednesday night’s 3-0 defeat.

UEFA has told the PA news agency that action will only be considered once it has received the necessary information from its match delegate.

Rangers observed a minute's silence before their match against Napoli
A minute’s silence was observed at Ibrox before kick-off (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A passionate rendition of the anthem followed a minute’s silence at Ibrox that had been permitted by UEFA, which at the same time rejected requests from some clubs to play God Save The King.

A vast silhouette of the queen amid the colours of the Union Jack could be seen behind one of the goals before the game kicked off.

The supporters of Old Firm rivals Celtic adopted a very different tone for their 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland, however.

Both sets of players wore black armbands, but off the pitch some visiting fans made their anti-monarchy views known.

Celtic fanners display anti-monarchy banners
Celtic fans displayed anti-monarchy banners (Gavin McCafferty/PA)

A banner in the Celtic end stated “F*** the Crown”, while another said “Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan” – a reference to the intruder who broke into the queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982.

Early in the match, there was a chant of “If you hate the royal family, clap your hands”.

Celtic took a 10th-minute lead before being pegged back, and the game ended 1-1.

More in this section

Midfielder Gavi signs contract extension with Barcelona until 2026 Midfielder Gavi signs contract extension with Barcelona until 2026
PGA Tour is ‘trying to destroy’ LIV Golf, claims Greg Norman PGA Tour is ‘trying to destroy’ LIV Golf, claims Greg Norman
Erling Haaland ‘living the dream’ at Man City and warns there is ‘more to come’ Erling Haaland ‘living the dream’ at Man City and warns there is ‘more to come’
scotlandfootballcontent warningrangersdeathuefaglasgowroyalqueencelticibrox
Niamh Fahey relishing ‘hugely exciting’ chance to qualify for World Cup

Niamh Fahey relishing ‘hugely exciting’ chance to qualify for World Cup

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more