Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 16:59

Scotland captain Andy Robertson to miss Ireland Nations League clash

Manager Steve Clarke is due to name his squad on Tuesday morning.
Scotland captain Andy Robertson to miss Ireland Nations League clash

By Anthony Brown, PA

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is set to miss this month’s Nations League triple-header.

Manager Steve Clarke is due to name his squad on Tuesday morning for the matches at home to Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland and then away to Ukraine.

However, left-back Robertson is unlikely to be involved after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that he expects the 28-year-old to be out until after the international break as a result of a knee issue that flared up at the end of last week’s Champions League defeat away to Napoli.

Speaking at his media briefing ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match at home to Ajax, the Reds boss said: “Robbo now is not 100 per cent.

“(He felt something) very late, 93rd or whatever minute. Actually he felt it the next day only. But yeah, he is out for at least, I would say, after the international break.”

The news that his captain is struggling will come as a blow to Clarke ahead of three fixtures against two sides who have already defeated Scotland this year, with Ukraine having won 3-1 at Hampden in a World Cup play-off at the start of June and Ireland crushing the Scots 3-0 in Dublin in the Nations League 10 days later.

Ross Stewart in action for Sunderland
Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is unavailable for Scotland (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Clarke already had issues to ponder in his defence with Rangers centre-back John Souttar and Leeds captain Liam Cooper having played only 67 minutes and 45 minutes this season respectively.

Souttar has been troubled by injury and the effects of a close family bereavement, while Cooper has been battling his way back from an Achilles problem.

In addition, Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is unavailable to Clarke after sustaining a thigh injury in the warm-up prior to last week’s Championship clash with Middlesbrough.

More in this section

Graham Potter asks Brighton fans for forgiveness after becoming Chelsea boss Graham Potter asks Brighton fans for forgiveness after becoming Chelsea boss
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam and claims world’s top rank US Open: Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam and claims world’s top rank
Lewis Hamilton fears first winless season due to ‘almost unbeatable’ Red Bull Lewis Hamilton fears first winless season due to ‘almost unbeatable’ Red Bull
soccerscotlandfootballliverpooluefa nations leagueandy robertson
How soon can Max Verstappen clinch F1 title and what next for flying Dutchman?

How soon can Max Verstappen clinch F1 title and what next for flying Dutchman?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more