Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 16:17

Max Verstappen closes in on second successive world championship after Monza win

Verstappen will have his first shot at sealing the title at the next round in Singapore on October 3rd.
Max Verstappen closes in on second successive world championship after Monza win

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Monza

Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc’s pit-stop gamble backfired.

Ferrari driver Leclerc led Verstappen by two seconds at Monza when Sebastian Vettel broke down after a dozen laps and the virtual safety car was deployed.

Leclerc dived into the pits in the hope of making his rubber last to the end, but 125,000 Ferrari hearts sunk in Monza as the Monegasque was forced to concede the lead when he stopped for a second time.

AUTO Italian
(PA Graphics)

Their hopes were revived when a safety car was sent out on lap 46 of 53 after Daniel Ricciardo stopped in his McLaren.

But the marshals could not clear Ricciardo’s McLaren before the end, and the race effectively finished behind the safety car to boos from the Ferrari fans.

Verstappen took his fifth win in a row, his 11th from 16 this season, and extended his championship lead to 116 points with just six rounds remaining.

Verstappen will have his first shot at sealing his second world championship in as many seasons at the next round in Singapore on October 3rd.

Mercedes’ George Russell started second and completed the podium. Carlos Sainz took fourth, while Lewis Hamilton, demoted to the back of the grid with engine penalties, crossed the line in fifth.

A one-minute silence was observed by the Formula One grid ahead of Sunday’s race in memory of the Queen. Italian president Sergio Mattarella was present for the formalities.

Leclerc called on his Ferrari team to end their run of blunders and help him convert his dazzling pole position into victory. But Ferrari’s strategy will again be in the spotlight.

It started so well for Leclerc when he blasted away from his marks and held off Russell heading into the Variante del Rettifilo. The British driver was forced to take to the escape road, and the home crowd roared as Leclerc led.

Verstappen, who started seventh following a five-place grid drop for an engine penalty, was quickly on the move.

By the end of lap one he was already up to fourth, before he sailed past Ricciardo for third. On lap five, the Dutchman eased ahead of Russell for second.

Leclerc was comfortably keeping Verstappen at arm’s length when Vettel’s engine expired. The VSC was deployed, and Leclerc’s engineer was on the radio.

“What do you think about boxing for Plan A?” asked Xavier Marcos Padros. “It will be tight but probably the best solution,” replied Leclerc.

In came the 24-year-old for fresh rubber as the rest of the field stayed out. Could Leclerc make his tyres last 41 laps?

The answer arrived on lap 21 when Leclerc’s race engineer was back on the radio to say Ferrari would revert to ‘Plan C’. The message might have been coded, but it was obvious that Leclerc would need to stop again.

Leclerc assumed the lead on lap 26 when Verstappen stopped. He was 10 seconds clear of the Red Bull driver, but the Dutchman halved Leclerc’s advantage before the Ferrari changed tyres for a second time.

Leclerc left the pits trailing Verstappen by 20 seconds, and, despite a late safety car providing him with hope he could challenge for victory, it was the world champion who claimed yet another win.

More in this section

European round-up: Bayern Munich drop points once again against Stuttgart European round-up: Bayern Munich drop points once again against Stuttgart
Carlos Alcaraz to face Casper Ruud for US Open title and number one ranking Carlos Alcaraz to face Casper Ruud for US Open title and number one ranking
Charles Leclerc demands ‘no mistakes’ as Ferrari chase home win from pole Charles Leclerc demands ‘no mistakes’ as Ferrari chase home win from pole
f1formula onemotor racinglewis hamiltonmax verstappenitalian grand prixautoitalian
Graham Potter asks Brighton fans for forgiveness after becoming Chelsea boss

Graham Potter asks Brighton fans for forgiveness after becoming Chelsea boss

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more