Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 14:44

Brendan Rodgers vows to fight to stay at Leicester

The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League.
By Jonathan Veal, PA

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he will fight to stay at the club after his side’s poor start to the season.

The Northern Irishman’s position is coming under scrutiny after a run of five successive defeats left them bottom of the Premier League on just one point.

Added to the backdrop of a number of pointed comments about the club’s situation during the summer – when several players, including defender Wesley Fofana, left and only two new faces arrived – Rodgers has cut a frustrated figure.

But he insists he is up for the fight and dismissed TV pundit Jamie Carragher’s suggestion that he looked like he has had enough.

“It’s not the case at all, I love being here,” said Rodgers, who delivered back-to-back fifth-placed league finishes and FA Cup glory in recent seasons.

“I probably get lots of questions that tire me out to be honest. But, no. It’s the longest I’ve been at a club and I love being here and I will fight to my very last breath to stay here and make the team the best we can with what we have.

“It’s a challenging moment, definitely the most challenging period I’ve had as a manager, but the idea is to get through it and the only way you do that is to work hard.

“This is what you would call the hard yards now as a manager. So you’ve got to take what comes your way, like 18 months or so ago you get the credit, I’ve never been too high with that and I’ve not been too low with this.”

