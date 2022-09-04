Sunday Sport: United face tough test vs Arsenal, Brighton lead Leicester

Kenneth Fox

Brighton have beaten Leicester City 5-2 at the Amex Stadium this afternoon.

Two Alexis McAllister goals as well as goals from Leandro Trossard, Moises Caicedo, and a Luke Thomas own goal gave the home team a win.

It strengthens Brighton's hold on fourth place after six games.

===

Mikel Arteta says football rivalries "don't get much better" than Arsenal against Manchester United.

The Arsenal boss takes his Premier League leaders to Old Trafford this afternoon.

United's new winger Anthony makes his Premier League debut in place of Anthony Elanga while Oleksandr Zinchenko comes back in for the Gunners.

The game is underway at Old Trafford.

***

Reading have moved up to second in the Championship with a 2-1 win at home to Stoke.

Lucas Joao struck twice for the hosts to secure the victory.

Today's other fixtures are just underway and see Huddersfield hosting Blackpool and Sheffield United are at Hull.

A win for the Blades would send them back to the top of the table.

Golf

Cavan's Leona Maguire is just three shots off the lead as she prepares for her final round of the Dana Open on the LPGA Tour.

She's just gettingher Sunday underway in a tie for 4th from 11-under-par in Ohio

19-year-old American Lucy Li holds the outright lead on 14-under.

***

Jonathan Caldwell shot a two-under-par round of 69 today in his final round of the Made In Himmerland event in Denmark on the DP World Tour.

That saw him finish up on six-under all round, 13 shots off the current lead.

Paul Dunne finished up back on two-over.

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson leads by one on 19 under par.

Tennis

Andy Murray's conquerer Matteo Berrettini is in action in the last 16 of the men's singles at the US Open today.

The Italian faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain around 4pm this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Norway's Casper Ruud comes up against Corentin Moutet and Karen Khachanov takes on Pablo Carreno-Busta

***

In the women's draw, Coco Gauff is looking to book a quarter-final spot in her home open.

Standing in her way is China's Shuai Zhang.

Ajla Tomljanovic will look to add to her win on Friday over Serena Williams when she plays Liudmila Samsonova.

F1

Max Verstappen leads the Dutch Grand Prix which has reached the halfway mark.

The Red Bull driver is holding off Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in second while Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez is third as things stand.

A win for the world champion in his home race would see him extend his lead at the top of the drivers standings.

