Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 07:55

Football rumours: Ajax block Chelsea from signing Edson Alvarez to stem losses

Alvarez was reportedly made furious by the dismissal of the Blues’ £43million offer.
Football rumours: Ajax block Chelsea from signing Edson Alvarez to stem losses

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Following the closure of the summer transfer period, the Daily Mail cites Dutch publication De Telegraaf as reporting that Ajax blocked Chelsea from signing 24-year-old midfielder Edson Alvarez because the Eredivisie giants did not want to lose any more players in the window. Alvarez was reportedly made furious by the dismissal of the Blues’ £43 million offer.

Edson Alvarez (left) in action for Ajax
Edson Alvarez (left) will be staying at Ajax. Photo: Phil Noble/PA

Another of Chelsea’s attempted signings, PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangere, was rejected close to the deadline, according to Metro. The paper says that it was reported in the Netherlands that the Premier League club indicated they were willing to pay up to £38.9 million for the 24-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Douglas Luiz: Aston Villa rejected three bids from Arsenal for the 24-year-old midfielder on deadline day, according to Sky Sports, but the interest is unlikely to halt now.

Ben Brereton Diaz: Blackburn will consider pre-contract offers for the 23-year-old striker in January after rejecting bids from Fulham and Everton, according to The Telegraph.

More in this section

Jadon Sancho’s winner continues Manchester United’s revival at Leicester Jadon Sancho’s winner continues Manchester United’s revival at Leicester
Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing signing of Antony Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing signing of Antony
Manuel Akanji ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Manchester City Manuel Akanji ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Manchester City
soccerfootballtransfersarsenalajaxgossipdouglas luizben brereton diazedon alvarez
Serena and Venus Williams defeated in first round of grand slam doubles

Serena and Venus Williams defeated in first round of grand slam doubles

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more