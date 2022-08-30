Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 11:09

Football rumours: Chelsea push to seal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal

The Blues also reportedly want to bring Everton’s Anthony Gordon to Stamford Bridge.
By PA Sport Staff

The Guardian says Chelsea are pushing to sign 33-year-old Barcelona striker, and former Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Blues are reportedly hoping for a transfer triple after signing Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester, with hopes to also secure Everton’s 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon.

Metro reports on continued drama at Old Trafford with Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly looking at a potential exit to Napoli before the window closes on Thursday. The forward, 37, has started only one Premier League game this season and is widely believed to be unhappy at the club.

Crystal Palace have made a £27m offer for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to The Times. The England international, 22, was on loan to the Eagles last season and made a strong impression.

And the Telegraph reports Tottenham have reignited interest in 28-year-old Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco. Spurs had attempted a deal in January, but the LaLiga side would not let him go.

Players to watch

Douglas Luiz: Sky Sports Italia reports Juventus will attempt to sign the Aston Villa midfielder, 24, if they do not land Paris St Germain’s Leandro Paredes.

Layvin Kurzawa: The Mail writes that Fulham have agreed on a deal for the 29-year-old PSG left-back.

