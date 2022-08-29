Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 10:57

Renan Lodi becomes Nottingham Forest’s 18th summer signing

Lodi has played 118 times for Atletico.
Renan Lodi becomes Nottingham Forest’s 18th summer signing

By PA Sport Staff

Brazilian full-back Renan Lodi has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old featured in the Spanish side’s title-winning success in 2020-21 and has made 27 Champions League appearances for the club.

He becomes Forest’s 18th signing of the summer following their promotion to the Premier League, with his recruitment confirmed on Forest’s official website on Monday.

Lodi has won 15 caps for Brazil after making his senior international debut against Senegal in October 2019.

Forest boss Steve Cooper, speaking ahead of Sunday’s home match against Tottenham, said: “We want to get to a point when the window closes that we have good cover for every position but also a challenge for every position as well.

“We want to give ourselves the best opportunity to be able to compete. That is all we are trying to do.

“I would rather get questions about how many players we have signed than not signing enough, because it shows we have the right ambition.

“We are still going through the process, when the window shuts hopefully we have enough players in our squad to cover each position, so we have a competitive environment on the training pitch.”

More in this section

Harry Kane brace earns Tottenham victory at Nottingham Forest Harry Kane brace earns Tottenham victory at Nottingham Forest
Scott Parker fearful of more heavy defeats for Bournemouth Scott Parker fearful of more heavy defeats for Bournemouth
'Hard to stomach' seeing LIV Golf rebels at Wentworth, says McIlroy 'Hard to stomach' seeing LIV Golf rebels at Wentworth, says McIlroy
soccerpremier leagueatletico madridnottm forestnottingham foreststeve cooperforestrenan lodilodi
Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk to Fernando Alonso after ‘idiot’ jibe in Belgium

Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk to Fernando Alonso after ‘idiot’ jibe in Belgium

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more