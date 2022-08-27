Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 17:02

Liverpool join the nine-goal Premier League club

Manchester United, Leicester and Tottenham have also managed the feat.
Liverpool join the nine-goal Premier League club

By PA Sport Staff

Liverpool routed Bournemouth 9-0 on Saturday to equal the Premier League’s record win.

Roberto Firmino scored two and made three, with a brace too for Luis Diaz. Harvey Elliott’s first Premier League goal, Fabio Carvalho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and a Chris Mepham own goal completed the scoring.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the four previous occasions when teams have scored nine goals in a Premier League game.

Manchester United 9 Southampton 0, February 2021


Alexandre Jankewitz’s red card within 90 seconds of his first senior start left Saints with uphill battle from the outset. Anthony Martial netted twice while Saints defender Roman Bednarek scored an own goal and was also sent off. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James were the other scorers.

Southampton 0 Leicester 9, October 2019


Jamie Vardy, left, and Ayoze Perez celebrate against Southampton
Jamie Vardy, left, and Ayoze Perez both scored hat-tricks as Leicester ran riot (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Southampton had Ryan Bertrand sent off for a studs-up challenge on Ayoze Perez in the build-up to the opening goal, setting the tone for the night. Ben Chilwell got that goal in the 10th minute and Perez went on to complete a hat-trick. Jamie Vardy also got a treble – wrapping it up with a spot-kick in added time. Youri Tielemans and James Maddison also found the target.

Tottenham 9 Wigan 1, November 2009


Striker Jermain Defoe scored five times and Aaron Lennon, Peter Crouch, David Bentley and Niko Kranjcar were also on target, with Paul Scharner replying for the visitors.

Manchester United 9 Ipswich 0, March 1995


Andy Cole led the way with five goals, with Mark Hughes (two), Paul Ince and Roy Keane also netting for United against an Ipswich team who finished bottom at the end of the season.

More in this section

Rafael Nadal believes Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal is ‘sad news’ for US Open Rafael Nadal believes Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal is ‘sad news’ for US Open
Charles Leclerc in a spin as Sergio Perez sets the pace in Belgium Charles Leclerc in a spin as Sergio Perez sets the pace in Belgium
Cardiff told to pay Nantes first instalment of Emiliano Sala transfer fee Cardiff told to pay Nantes first instalment of Emiliano Sala transfer fee
soccermanchester unitedpremier leagueafc bournemouthsouthamptonleicesterliverpoolroberto firminotottenhamluis diazdata analysisnine
Erik ten Hag hails ‘fantastic finish’ as Man United beat Southampton

Erik ten Hag hails ‘fantastic finish’ as Man United beat Southampton

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more