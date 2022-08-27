Liverpool join the nine-goal Premier League club

By PA Sport Staff

Liverpool routed Bournemouth 9-0 on Saturday to equal the Premier League’s record win.

Roberto Firmino scored two and made three, with a brace too for Luis Diaz. Harvey Elliott’s first Premier League goal, Fabio Carvalho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and a Chris Mepham own goal completed the scoring.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the four previous occasions when teams have scored nine goals in a Premier League game.

Manchester United 9 Southampton 0, February 2021





O̶n̶e̶

T̶w̶o̶

T̶h̶r̶e̶e̶

F̶o̶u̶r̶

F̶i̶v̶e̶

S̶i̶x̶

S̶e̶v̶e̶n̶

E̶i̶g̶h̶t̶

NINE!



Man Utd equal their biggest-ever Premier League win 🔴#MUNSOU pic.twitter.com/tegaK1SQF3 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 2, 2021

Alexandre Jankewitz’s red card within 90 seconds of his first senior start left Saints with uphill battle from the outset. Anthony Martial netted twice while Saints defender Roman Bednarek scored an own goal and was also sent off. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James were the other scorers.

Southampton 0 Leicester 9, October 2019



Jamie Vardy, left, and Ayoze Perez both scored hat-tricks as Leicester ran riot (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Southampton had Ryan Bertrand sent off for a studs-up challenge on Ayoze Perez in the build-up to the opening goal, setting the tone for the night. Ben Chilwell got that goal in the 10th minute and Perez went on to complete a hat-trick. Jamie Vardy also got a treble – wrapping it up with a spot-kick in added time. Youri Tielemans and James Maddison also found the target.

Tottenham 9 Wigan 1, November 2009





Spurs 9️⃣ - 1️⃣ Wigan

📅 22 November 2009

⚽️ Crouch 9'

⚽️ Defoe 51'

⚽️ Defoe 54'

⚽️ Defoe 58'

⚽️ Lennon 64'

⚽️ Defoe 69'

⚽️ Defoe 87'

⚽️ Bentley 88'

⚽️ Kranjcar 90'+4 pic.twitter.com/auEw0UBVzJ — Premier League (@premierleague) December 9, 2020

Striker Jermain Defoe scored five times and Aaron Lennon, Peter Crouch, David Bentley and Niko Kranjcar were also on target, with Paul Scharner replying for the visitors.

Manchester United 9 Ipswich 0, March 1995





ON THIS DAY in 1995: @ManUtd forward Andy Cole scored FIVE as his side beat Ipswich 9-0 at Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/IG5uPrRApb — England Football (@EnglandFootball) March 4, 2015

Andy Cole led the way with five goals, with Mark Hughes (two), Paul Ince and Roy Keane also netting for United against an Ipswich team who finished bottom at the end of the season.