Saturday sport: Argentina beat All Blacks; Premier League action

Digital Desk Staff

Soccer

Manchester United beat Southampton 1-0 in the Premier League's lunchtime kick-off.

Bruno Fernandes' cushioned volley in the 55th minute was the winner for Erik ten Hag's side.

At 3pm, Liverpool’s search for a first win of the season continues with Bournemouth visiting Anfield.

Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad,

Brighton and Leeds are both unbeaten ahead of their game at the AmEx while Everton go to Brentford.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is barred from the touchline for their game with Leicester.

And there’s a London derby at 5.30pm with Arsenal hosting Fulham.

Two Leinster League clubs will be looking to pull off shocks against First Division opponents in the second round of the FAI Cup this evening.

Malahide Uniited host Waterford at 5pm, while there's a 5.30pm kick-off for the meeting of Maynooth University Town and Treaty United.

After their European excursion, Women’s National League leaders Shelbourne return to domestic matters this evening.

The reigning champions are away to Galway from 7.35pm.

Wexford Youths start the day just two-points off Shels, and they’re away to Bohemians from 6pm.

Elsewhere, today DLR Waves face Cork City, Peamount take on Treaty United, and Athlone play Sligo Rovers.

Rugby

Argentina have won in New Zealand for the first time in their history.

Emiliano Boffelli scored 20 points and Juan Martin Gonzalez their try as the Pumas beat the All-Blacks 25-18 in Christchurch.

Michael Cheika's side sit atop the Rugby Championship table after three rounds of games.

Earlier, Australia inflicted a 25-17 defeat on world champions South Africa in Adelaide.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is nine shots off the lead heading into his third-round at golf's Tour Championship.

The four-time major winner will tee off from 10-under-par at 7.30pm Irish time in Atlanta.

World number one Scottie Scheffler leads into the weekend at 19-under with his nearest challenger Xander Schauffele at 17-under.

American football

A crowd in excess of 40,000 is expected at the Aviva Stadium for the College Football Classic.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Northernwestern Wildcats are both playing in Ireland for the first time.

There's a 5.30pm kick-off at Lansdowne Road.