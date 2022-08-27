Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 12:10

Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship

World number one Scheffler started the week on 10 under par.
Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship

By Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele produced a grandstand finish to breathe some much-needed life into the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who started the week on 10 under par as the player with the most FedEx Cup points ahead of the season finale, was five shots clear after the opening round at East Lake.

And although the Masters champion remained out in front with a bogey-free 66 on Friday, he saw his lead slashed to two shots as playing partner Schauffele finished birdie, birdie, eagle in his 63.


“It’s only the second round of the tournament, so I was just trying to go out there and play solid golf,” Scheffler told Sky Sports.

“If anything I would have wished to see a few more putts going in, but at the end of the day no bogeys and keeping a clean card is pretty nice.”

With Scheffler covering the first three holes in two under par and Schauffele playing them in one over, the gap between the Ryder Cup team-mates was as much as eight shots.

However, Schauffele followed his bogey on the third with birdies on the fourth and sixth and covered the back nine in just 29 shots to keep the pressure on.

“I saw he was quite a far pace ahead, but I just kind of peeked at the board and saw a bunch of guys shot some good scores,” Schauffele said.


Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler (left), speaks with Xander Schauffele after their second round of the Tour Championship (Steve Helber/AP)

“So I just knew if I could kind of hang tight, control my golf ball a little better, we’re going to have plenty of looks coming in.”

Former US Open champion Jon Rahm also shot 63 to trail Scheffler by six shots, with defending FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im a stroke further back.

“It’s going to take a really strong weekend from me and hopefully not a strong one from Scottie. That’s kind of what we’re looking for,” Rahm said.

“I think tomorrow could be a good day. If I can post another good round again tomorrow and he doesn’t shoot a low one, we’ll be in position.”

Rory McIlroy is nine shots off the lead following a second consecutive 67.

More in this section

Cardiff told to pay Nantes first instalment of Emiliano Sala transfer fee Cardiff told to pay Nantes first instalment of Emiliano Sala transfer fee
Rafael Nadal believes Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal is ‘sad news’ for US Open Rafael Nadal believes Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal is ‘sad news’ for US Open
Football rumours: Frustration for West Ham as two bids for midfielders rejected Football rumours: Frustration for West Ham as two bids for midfielders rejected
golfrory mcilroysky sportsjon rahmpga tourscottie schefflertour championshipxander schauffeleatlanta
We’ll get there in the end – Steven Gerrard confident Aston Villa will hit form

We’ll get there in the end – Steven Gerrard confident Aston Villa will hit form

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more