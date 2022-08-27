Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 10:48

‘I want to leave’ – Manchester United target Antony intent on Ajax exit

United have had a bid of around €90 million (£76m) for the Brazilian forward rejected.
‘I want to leave’ – Manchester United target Antony intent on Ajax exit

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United target Antony says Ajax are refusing to let him leave the club.

United have had a bid of around €90 million (£76m) for the Brazilian forward rejected by the Dutch club, the PA news agency understands.

“Since February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face a new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and, with them, certainly a great offer,” Antony said via Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on YouTube.

 

“During the window months, meetings concluded including a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again I want to leave the club.

“Today in a meeting with the board I expressed my interest in leaving the club, this time with a considerable offer on the table. Others have already arrived (but) Ajax always refuses with the argument it only has five days to replace (me).

“I’m not asking (for Ajax) to release me, I am asking Ajax to sell me as the highest bid received by a player who plays in the Eredivisie.”

A move to United would see Antony reunited with ex-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who has already recruited defender Lisandro Martinez from his former club.

“I was very happy in Amsterdam, I won titles at Ajax, made friends and built part of my career, but now I reinforce that I am ready and full of motivation to follow my story and my dreams,” he added.

“People need to listen to me and understand that my motivation moves me towards happiness. I need this to continue performing at a high level. Ajax will always be in my heart.”

More in this section

We’ll get there in the end – Steven Gerrard confident Aston Villa will hit form We’ll get there in the end – Steven Gerrard confident Aston Villa will hit form
Football rumours: Frustration for West Ham as two bids for midfielders rejected Football rumours: Frustration for West Ham as two bids for midfielders rejected
Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari one-two in Belgian Grand Prix practice Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari one-two in Belgian Grand Prix practice
soccermanchester unitedpremier leaguefootballman utdajaxantony
Cardiff told to pay Nantes first instalment of Emiliano Sala transfer fee

Cardiff told to pay Nantes first instalment of Emiliano Sala transfer fee

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more