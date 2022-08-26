Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 15:59

Pep Guardiola rules out possibility of Bernardo Silva leaving Manchester City

Silva has been linked with Barcelona for several weeks
Pep Guardiola rules out possibility of Bernardo Silva leaving Manchester City

By Ian Parker, PA

Pep Guardiola has ruled out the possibility of Bernardo Silva being sold by Manchester City before the end of the summer transfer window.

Silva has been linked with Barcelona for several weeks while fresh reports in France suggest Paris St Germain have made a move for the 28-year-old, who is understood to be interested in a return to the continent for personal reasons.

But Guardiola said the popular Portugal international will remain a member of his squad after the window closes on September 1.

Manchester City v Leicester City – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Pep Guardiola insists Bernardo Silva will remain at Manchester City(Martin Rickett/PA)

“He’s staying here, absolutely,” Guardiola said. “We don’t have any phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva, so he will stay.”

Guardiola had also been asked about Silva’s future following City’s midweek friendly against Barcelona and had been much more circumspect in his response then, suggesting he could leave if an acceptable offer was made.

But with only a few days of the window remaining and limited time to bring in a replacement, Guardiola ruled out a deal on Friday.

“I am telling you, he will stay,” he added.

City were only expected to make further moves in the transfer market if Silva departed, so Guardiola’s assertion should draw a line under this summer’s business.

Five first-team players – including Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus – have left and five, most obviously Erling Haaland, have come in.

Erling Haaland is the most notable arrival at Manchester City
Erling Haaland is the most notable arrival at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I am always satisfied,” Guardiola said of City’s dealings. “For six years, now starting a seventh, I am always satisfied with the squad I have.”

However, City will go into Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace short of options in defence with Aymeric Laporte out and Nathan Ake also expected to be missing with a groin injury suffered in last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle.

Teenager Luke Mbete replaced Ruben Dias against Barcelona on Wednesday but was then forced off after a clash of heads with Andreas Christensen. Summer signing Kalvin Phillips also came off with a problem at the Camp Nou while the injured Jack Grealish was not part of the squad.

It is not known if any of those four will be available on Saturday.

Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips went off with a problem against Barcelona (John Walton/PA)

“We train this afternoon and we will know exactly the situation with everyone,” Guardiola said when asked for an update. “Now I cannot tell you.”

Saturday’s match will pit Guardiola against former City midfielder Patrick Vieira and a Palace side who took four points off City last season, and have lost only one of their last four against the Premier League champions.

“That shows how good they are with Roy Hodgson and now with Patrick Vieira,” Guardiola said. “They defend really well, they’re resilient and they have an incredible amount of quality. From nothing they create something.

“We have to be aware not to make mistakes because they are a side that defends the 18-yard box really well, good set pieces, good transitions.

“With (Jordan) Ayew, (Wilfried) Zaha especially, with (Eberechi) Eze, (Odsonne) Edouard, they have weapons, experienced players in the middle. Hopefully we can break them and win the game.

“I have incredible consideration for (Vieira) as a human being and, as a player he was one of the legends of the Premier League for many, many years. He is doing an incredible job.”

More in this section

Brendan Rodgers keeps door open to reintegrate Wesley Fofana at Leicester Brendan Rodgers keeps door open to reintegrate Wesley Fofana at Leicester
Premier League clubs hit a new high with summer transfer window spending Premier League clubs hit a new high with summer transfer window spending
A good use of his time – Rory McIlroy backs Tiger Woods’ role in indoor league A good use of his time – Rory McIlroy backs Tiger Woods’ role in indoor league
soccerpremier leaguecrystal palacemanchester cityman citynathan akepep guardiolabernardo silvajack grealishpatrick vieira
Football rumours: Frustration for West Ham as two bids for midfielders rejected

Football rumours: Frustration for West Ham as two bids for midfielders rejected

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more