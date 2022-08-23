What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend

Four Premier League fixtures, the return of Formula One after the summer break, and the Waterford Senior Hurling quarter-finals are among the sporting offerings this weekend.

Here's all the action being televised weekend and where to watch...

Friday

Horse Racing: Racing from Tipperary - TG4 - Live from 4.30pm and 7.05pm

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix practice 1 & 2 - Sky Sport F1 - Live from 1pm and 4pm

Formula 1 is back this weekend 🙌



What's the race you've enjoyed most so far? 🤔#C4F1 | #F1 pic.twitter.com/yWJyfv1wNb — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) August 22, 2022

Golf: European Masters - Sky Sport Golf - Live from 12.30pm

Golf: CP Women's Open (LPGA Tour) - Sky Sports Golf - Live from 2.30pm

Saturday

Horse Racing: Racing from Goodwood - Virgin Media One - Live from 1.10pm

Soccer: Galway v Shelbourne (Women's National League) - TG4 - Live from 7.15pm, kick-off at 7.35pm

Soccer: Southampton v Manchester United (Premier League) - BT Sport 1 - Live from 11.30am, kick-off at 12.30pm

Soccer: Arsenal v Fulham (Premier League) - Sky Sports Premier League - Live from 4.30pm, kick-off at 5.30pm

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix practice 3 & qualifying - Sky Sports F1 - Live from 12pm and 3pm

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix qualifying - Channel 4 - Highlights from 6.30pm

Golf: European Masters - Sky Sport Golf - Live from 12pm

Rugby: Ireland v Japan - TG4 - Live from 10.40am

Rugby: New Zealand v Argentina (Rugby Championship) - Sky Sports Arena - Live from 8.30am, kick-off at 8.45am

Sunday

GAA: Mount Sion v Lismore (Waterford Senior Hurling quarter-final) - TG4 - Live from 2.15pm, throw-in at 2.30pm

GAA: Ballygunner v Fourmilewater (Waterford Senior Hurling quarter-final) - TG4 - Live from 4.10pm, throw-in at 4.15pm

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix - Sky Sports F1 - Live from 2pm

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix - Channel 4 - Highlights from 6.30pm

Our @JJKavanaghBuses SHC has reached the 1/4 Final stages!



This coming weekend we have 4 1/4 finals & 2 Relegation play offs!



A special weekend ticket can be purchased for entry into all 6 games for €25!🤩



Fixture & ticket details below⬇️



Tickets 👇https://t.co/HffetSRsDu pic.twitter.com/pZgbgYALJr — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) August 22, 2022

Soccer: Dundee United v Celtic (Scottish Premiership) - Sky Sports Football - Live from 11am, kick-off at 12pm

Soccer: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United (Premier League) - Sky Sports Premier League - Live from 1pm, kick-off at 2pm

Soccer: Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur - Sky Sports Premier League - Live from 3.30pm, kick-off at 4.30pm

Golf: European Masters - Sky Sport Golf - Live from 12pm

Boxing: Jose Pedraza v Richard Commey (10 Rounds Super-Lightweight) - Sky Sports Arena - Live from 2am