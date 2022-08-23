Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 16:48

What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend

Soccer, GAA and Formula One are all on this weekend's sporting agenda
What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend

Four Premier League fixtures, the return of Formula One after the summer break, and the Waterford Senior Hurling quarter-finals are among the sporting offerings this weekend.

Here's all the action being televised weekend and where to watch...

Friday

Horse Racing: Racing from Tipperary - TG4 - Live from 4.30pm and 7.05pm

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix practice 1 & 2 - Sky Sport F1 - Live from 1pm and 4pm

Golf: European Masters - Sky Sport Golf - Live from 12.30pm

Golf: CP Women's Open (LPGA Tour) - Sky Sports Golf - Live from 2.30pm

Saturday

Horse Racing: Racing from Goodwood - Virgin Media One - Live from 1.10pm

Soccer: Galway v Shelbourne (Women's National League) - TG4 - Live from 7.15pm, kick-off at 7.35pm

Soccer: Southampton v Manchester United (Premier League) - BT Sport 1 - Live from 11.30am, kick-off at 12.30pm

Soccer: Arsenal v Fulham (Premier League) - Sky Sports Premier League - Live from 4.30pm, kick-off at 5.30pm

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix practice 3 & qualifying - Sky Sports F1 - Live from 12pm and 3pm

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix qualifying - Channel 4 - Highlights from 6.30pm

Golf: European Masters - Sky Sport Golf - Live from 12pm

Rugby: Ireland v Japan - TG4 - Live from 10.40am

Rugby: New Zealand v Argentina (Rugby Championship) - Sky Sports Arena - Live from 8.30am, kick-off at 8.45am

Sunday

GAA: Mount Sion v Lismore (Waterford Senior Hurling quarter-final) - TG4 - Live from 2.15pm, throw-in at 2.30pm

GAA: Ballygunner v Fourmilewater (Waterford Senior Hurling quarter-final) - TG4 - Live from 4.10pm, throw-in at 4.15pm

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix - Sky Sports F1 - Live from 2pm

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix - Channel 4 - Highlights from 6.30pm

Soccer: Dundee United v Celtic (Scottish Premiership) - Sky Sports Football - Live from 11am, kick-off at 12pm

Soccer: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United (Premier League) - Sky Sports Premier League - Live from 1pm, kick-off at 2pm

Soccer: Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur - Sky Sports Premier League - Live from 3.30pm, kick-off at 4.30pm

Golf: European Masters - Sky Sport Golf - Live from 12pm

Boxing: Jose Pedraza v Richard Commey (10 Rounds Super-Lightweight) - Sky Sports Arena - Live from 2am

More in this section

Herron leaves Larne FC ‘by mutual consent’ after row over ‘Up the Ra’ T-shirt Herron leaves Larne FC ‘by mutual consent’ after row over ‘Up the Ra’ T-shirt
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios’ assault case mentioned in court Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios’ assault case mentioned in court
Money has got to be right for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk Money has got to be right for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk
manchester unitedformula onejapanarsenalshelbournegalwaywomen's national leaguebelgian grand prixeuropean mastersirelandwaterford senior hurling championshippremier leauge
Chris Smalling’s header seals Roma’s second straight win of new Serie A campaign

Chris Smalling’s header seals Roma’s second straight win of new Serie A campaign

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more