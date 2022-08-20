Saturday sport: Women's team in relay final, Ireland win first test against Japan

Kenneth Fox

Athletics

Following Ciara Mageean's silver medal in the 1500m last night, team Ireland will be hoping to land more medals at the European Championships tonight.

Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley will run in the women's 4 x 400m relay final at 8:45pm Irish time.

Louise Shanahan is in the 800m final at 7:45pm with Michelle Finn in the women's 3,000m steeplechase medal race at 9:15pm.

We've already had lots of magic moments this week at the @EuroAthletics Championships🤩🙌



What is your crystal ball predicting today?🔮#Munich2022 pic.twitter.com/Eg9rRaX5c7 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 20, 2022

Soccer

It is goalless between Tottenham and Wolves in the Premier League's lunchtime kick-off.

Nathan Collins is playing in the Wolves defence while Matt Doherty is on the bench for the hosts.

That is followed by Brentford - who are also yet to experience defeat in their opening two top flight fixtures - making the short trip to Fulham.

Also at 3:00pm, two teams looking for their first league wins meet when Leicester host Southampton.

Everton are yet to register a point ahead of the visit of newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, while Aston Villa go to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal can make it three wins from as many matches at Bournemouth in the late game.

===

Hibernian are holding Rangers 0-0 in the Scottish Premiership.

===

With leaders Shelbourne in Champions League qualifier action this weekend, Wexford Youths have the chance to close the gap to two-points this evening.

They host DLR Waves while third-place Athlone Town take on Peamount United.

Sligo Rovers go to Cork City while Treaty United play Galway.

===

Raheem Sterling says he didn't feel like he was treated "fairly" near the end of his time at Manchester City.

Jamie Vardy's ended speculation about his future by signing a new contract at Leicester until 2024.

The former England striker is one of a number of players who've been heavily linked with Manchester United.

Vardy's deal was due to expire next summer.

Rugby

Ireland have beaten Japan 57-22 in the first Test of their two-game summer tour.

Neve Jones has scored a hat-trick, with Chloe Pearse, Aoife Doyle, Méabh Deely and Aoife Dalton also crossing the whitewash

Golf

Rory McIlroy is two shots behind leader Adam Scott heading into day three of the BMW Championship.

The Down man is out from six-under-par at a quarter-past-six Irish time this evening at the Fed-Ex Playoffs event.

Shane Lowry tees off from five-under at half-five with Seamus Power out for his third-round from three-under at 4:25pm.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua faces a crucial night as he takes on Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight rematch in Saudi Arabia.

The challenger's bidding to win back the WBO, WBA and IBF titles he lost when he met the Ukrainian in London last September.