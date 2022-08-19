Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 17:24

Chelsea sign Italian youngster Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan

Chelsea view Italy youth international Casadei as a player of high promise.
By Nick Purewal, PA

Chelsea have completed the £12million signing of Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan.

The Blues have added the highly-rated 19-year-old midfielder to their ranks, continuing the new owners’ drive to recruit the game’s brightest young stars.

New chiefs Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have also turned to academy boss Neil Bath for part of their long-term transfer strategy.

The Blues have now added Casadei to other young star signings Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina, Omari Hutchinson, Zak Sturge and Tyler Dibling.

Chelsea’s new owners are determined to plan for the long haul as well as boosting the senior squad strong amid a transformative summer.

“Cesare is a player we have tracked for some time and we are delighted that he has now agreed to join Chelsea, where he will initially strengthen our under-21s squad,” said Bath.

“He is another exciting emerging talent who we are looking forward to seeing develop and progress further as he breaks into senior football in the coming years.”

Chelsea have already brought in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s senior ranks.

And Boehly and Eghbali will continue to push for deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana, Anthony Gordon and Frenkie De Jong.

Chelsea view Italy youth international Casadei as a player of high promise who is already part way through the process of bridging the gap between academy and first team.

