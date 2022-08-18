Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 13:47

Ryan Giggs denies headbutting ex after ‘completely losing self-control’

The former Manchester United star returned to the witness box on Thursday for a second day of cross-examination by the prosecution.
By Katie Dickinson and Kim Pilling, PA

Ryan Giggs has denied headbutting his ex-partner after “completely losing his self-control” during an argument.

The former Manchester United footballer returned to the witness box on Thursday for a second day of cross-examination from prosecutor Peter Wright QC.

Prosecutors claim Giggs (48) headbutted Ms Greville (38) at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1st, 2020.

Mr Wright asked Giggs about the prepared statement he gave to police the day after the incident, in which he said a “scuffle” broke out over Ms Greville’s phone, and that his head clashed with hers accidentally.

Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court
Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

The prosecutor said: “The reality is you headbutted her, didn’t you?”

Giggs said: “No.”

Mr Wright said: “Because in this dispute with her, you had, by that stage, completely lost your self-control.”

Giggs repeated: “No.”

He also denied threatening to headbutt Ms Greville’s sister Emma.

The ex-Wales manager told the court he “didn’t know” why he had put in his police statement: “On both occasions I was attacked.”

He agreed with Mr Wright that it was “an important assertion to be making”.

Manchester Crown Court
Manchester Crown Court. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA

Giggs was also asked about the line in his statement: “The last thing I would ever want to do is harm her [Ms Greville] emotionally or physically.”

Asked by Mr Wright if that was true, Giggs said: “Yes.”

Mr Wright said: “Or is it in fact that these are the two things you did intend so far as this woman is concerned?”

Giggs replied: “No.”

He agreed with Mr Wright that after the “scuffle” he had been “chastising” Emma Greville for calling the police.

Mr Wright said: “You were blaming her for what had happened, weren’t you?”

Giggs replied: “Yes.”

Mr Wright asked: “Why were you blaming Emma?”

Giggs said: “I don’t know.”

He is on trial at Manchester Crown Court where he denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister Emma, 26.

