Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 19:49

European Athletics Championships: Israel Olatunde qualifies for 100m final

Olatunde is the first Irish athlete to ever reach a major championship 100m decider over the flat.
European Athletics Championships: Israel Olatunde qualifies for 100m final

Will Downing

Israel Olatunde has qualified for tonight’s final of the men’s 100m at the European Athletics Championships in Munich – the first Irish athlete to ever reach a major championship 100m decider over the flat.

Olatunde fought into second spot in a blanket finish to edge into the final in 10.20 seconds, the third-fastest Irish time in history, and one-hundredth outside Monday’s lifetime best and Irish U23 record. Paul Hession's Irish record is 10.18.

Only 0.01 divided Olatunde from the men he relegated into third and fourth, Méba Zeze of France and Julian Wagner of Germany.

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy won in 10.00, the fastest time across all three semi-finals.

Olatunde had been pushing forward from fourth with around 30 metres to go, but that short distance may have proven to be a major career changer.

The final takes place at 9.15pm Irish time, and is live on RTÉ 2.

More in this section

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien retires from international cricket aged 38 Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien retires from international cricket aged 38
Rhasidat Adeleke and Ciara Mageean make final cut at European Athletics Championships Rhasidat Adeleke and Ciara Mageean make final cut at European Athletics Championships
Alvaro Morata bags brace as Atletico Madrid begin season with Getafe victory Alvaro Morata bags brace as Atletico Madrid begin season with Getafe victory
athleticsmunichisrael olatundeeuropean athletics championships100m final
Manchester City sign left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht

Manchester City sign left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more