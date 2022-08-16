European Athletics Championships: Israel Olatunde qualifies for 100m final

Will Downing

Israel Olatunde has qualified for tonight’s final of the men’s 100m at the European Athletics Championships in Munich – the first Irish athlete to ever reach a major championship 100m decider over the flat.

Olatunde fought into second spot in a blanket finish to edge into the final in 10.20 seconds, the third-fastest Irish time in history, and one-hundredth outside Monday’s lifetime best and Irish U23 record. Paul Hession's Irish record is 10.18.

Only 0.01 divided Olatunde from the men he relegated into third and fourth, Méba Zeze of France and Julian Wagner of Germany.

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy won in 10.00, the fastest time across all three semi-finals.

Olatunde had been pushing forward from fourth with around 30 metres to go, but that short distance may have proven to be a major career changer.

The final takes place at 9.15pm Irish time, and is live on RTÉ 2.