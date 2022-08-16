Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 09:36

Darwin Nunez has time to learn from red card in Liverpool draw – Jurgen Klopp

The Uruguay international, who arrived in the summer for a potential club-record £85million fee, was dismissed early in the second half.
Darwin Nunez has time to learn from red card in Liverpool draw – Jurgen Klopp

By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits Darwin Nunez will have plenty of time to learn from his red card for headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield.

The Uruguay international, who arrived in the summer for a potential club-record £85million fee, was dismissed early in the second half for flooring the Eagles centre-back after the two had tangled with each other all night.

Klopp pointed to the provocation the striker had received but accepted there were no excuses for his reaction and the three-match ban he will now serve – missing matches against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle – will give the 23-year-old the opportunity for reflection.

“Of course, I will speak with him,” said the manager.

“Provocation and definitely wrong reaction, he will learn off that. Unfortunately he has now three games to do that. It is not cool for us but it is how it is.

“I came in and wanted to see the situation – in the game I could not see anything so I could know what happened: I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin walking away.

 

“Then I saw it – yes it is a red card. Wrong reaction in the situation. Andersen wanted that, he got it but he (Nunez) made a mistake.”

Liverpool actually improved when they went down to 10 men and a brilliant goal from Luis Diaz, waltzing past five players before firing home from 25 yards to equaliser Wilfried Zaha’s first-half breakaway goal, salvaged a point.

But they could have done without Nunez’s enforced absence for the next couple of weeks as the injury crisis continues to grow with Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino missing against Palace and Joe Gomez on the bench as he was not fit to play a full match.

Luis Diaz (right) celebrates
Luis Diaz (right) celebrated his equaliser for Liverpool (Jon Super/AP)

With midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, defenders Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay and forward Diogo Jota and back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher all unavailable, the last thing Klopp needed was an unnecessary suspension to add to the list.

“The week was crazy; I have experienced a lot of weeks but that was like we had a witch in the building,” added Klopp.

“Honestly, like every day somebody else pulled out (of training) for the craziest reasons.

“Joel will be two weeks. We will see with that. Joey didn’t start because he only trained yesterday again as at the start of the week, (he had) a little issue.

“Bobby (Firmino) couldn’t make it. Hendo (Jordan Henderson) this morning, we got the information there was a little concern about something if he plays too long, so he didn’t play that long.

“That’s the situation. It was not too cool.”

Palace boss Patrick Vieira was satisfied with a draw, having had just 27 per cent possession and three shots on target.

“We could have won it. We could have lost it as well,” he said.

“Of course I’m pleased with the point but even more with the quality that we showed today. We showed sides of the game that we need to show more often.”

More in this section

Israel Olatunde clocks second-fastest time in Irish history in Munich Israel Olatunde clocks second-fastest time in Irish history in Munich
Football rumours: Barcelona set price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Football rumours: Barcelona set price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Steve Cooper delighted to see Nottingham Forest deliver on ‘important day’ Steve Cooper delighted to see Nottingham Forest deliver on ‘important day’
soccerpremier leaguefootballanfieldliverpoolcrystal palacejurgen kloppwilfried zahaluis diazquotespatrick vieiraliverpool vs crystal palacedarwin nunez
Manchester United and Everton among clubs with most work to do before deadline

Manchester United and Everton among clubs with most work to do before deadline

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more