Saturday sport: Irish swimmers in European action, Premier League week two

Soccer

Aston Villa lead 1-0 against Everton in the Premier League.

Danny Ings has scored for Steven Gerrard's side at Villa Park.

In the 3pm kick-offs, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be looking to add to his two goals scored on his league debut against West Ham, when the champions host Bournemouth.

Arsenal aim to build on their winning start to the season when they play Leicester while Brighton take on Newcastle.

Southampton aim to bounce back from their thrashing by Tottenham when they face Leeds and Wolves play Fulham.

Cristian Eriksen returns to the club where he resumed his career after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing, when Manchester United travel to Brentford in the evening game.

Two games are just getting underway in the Women's National League in an hour's time.

Leaders Shelbourne are hosting Treaty while Bohemians have made the trip to Sligo Rovers.

Dublin Waves play Peamount at 4pm with third place Athlone going to Cork City at 5pm.

The 7.35pm kick-off puts Galway against Wexford.

Rowing

Ireland has secured a silver medal in the Women's Four at the European Rowing Championships in Munich.

Natalie Long, Aifric Keogh, Tara Hanlon and Eimear Lambe were a length behind the boat of Great Britain with Romania in third place.

Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty were fourth in the Women's Pair final.

Swimming

Three Irish swimmers are in action at the European Championships in Rome this evening.

Having qualified third fastest, Mona McSharry goes in the final of the Women’s 100-metre breaststroke at 5.30pm Irish time.

Half an hour later, Danielle Hill has her 50-metre backstroke semi-final and Darragh Greene will be in the pool for the 200-metre backstroke semis.