Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 22:03

League of Ireland wrap: Dundalk beat Bohs, Rovers draw with Derry City

It was all square at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium where Derry City drew 0-0 with Shamrock Rovers.
Kenneth Fox

At Dalymount Park this evening Bohemians lost to Dundalk 1-0 after an own goal from Bohs keeper Tadhg Ryan

There were four games tonight in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, all of which kicked off at 7.45pm.

There is just four points now between league leaders Shamrock Rovers and second place Dundalk after tonight.

Elsewhere, Drogheda United beat Shelboure 3-1 after goals from Rooney and Brennan.

And in the battle of the bottom two at Belfield, it ended UCD 2 Finn Harps 1, with the home team now sitting on 16 points.

 

league of irelandsportbohemiansdundalkshamrock roversucd
