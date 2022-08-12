League of Ireland wrap: Dundalk beat Bohs, Rovers draw with Derry City

Kenneth Fox

At Dalymount Park this evening Bohemians lost to Dundalk 1-0 after an own goal from Bohs keeper Tadhg Ryan

There were four games tonight in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, all of which kicked off at 7.45pm.

Full-time: Dundalk take all three points at Dalymount Park thanks to Tadgh Ryan's own goal on the stroke of half-time!!! pic.twitter.com/nD1ks2kYKQ — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) August 12, 2022

It was all square at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium where Derry City drew 0-0 with Shamrock Rovers.

There is just four points now between league leaders Shamrock Rovers and second place Dundalk after tonight.

Elsewhere, Drogheda United beat Shelboure 3-1 after goals from Rooney and Brennan.

And in the battle of the bottom two at Belfield, it ended UCD 2 Finn Harps 1, with the home team now sitting on 16 points.