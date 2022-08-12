League of Ireland wrap: Dundalk beat Bohs, Rovers draw with Derry City

Kenneth Fox
At Dalymount Park this evening Bohemians lost to Dundalk 1-0 after an own goal from Bohs keeper Tadhg Ryan
There were four games tonight in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, all of which kicked off at 7.45pm.
Full-time: Dundalk take all three points at Dalymount Park thanks to Tadgh Ryan's own goal on the stroke of half-time!!! pic.twitter.com/nD1ks2kYKQ
— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) August 12, 2022
It was all square at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium where Derry City drew 0-0 with Shamrock Rovers.
There is just four points now between league leaders Shamrock Rovers and second place Dundalk after tonight.
Elsewhere, Drogheda United beat Shelboure 3-1 after goals from Rooney and Brennan.
And in the battle of the bottom two at Belfield, it ended UCD 2 Finn Harps 1, with the home team now sitting on 16 points.