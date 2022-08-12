Davy Fitzgerald confirmed as Waterford senior hurling manager

James Cox

Davy Fitzgerald has returned for a second spell in charge of the Waterford senior hurlers.

He has been handed a two-year deal, with the option of a third year.

Fitzgerald guided the Déise to the 2008 All-Ireland final and the 2010 Munster title.

Waterford was Fitzgerald's first intercounty management position.

He has also served as Clare and Wexford manager during his management career, he won the All-Ireland title with his native Calre in 2013.

Fitzgerald told RTÉ: "There was a committee put together in Waterford. We got together and had a chat a number of days ago.

"I couldn't believe how thorough they were. It was a few hours of a meeting, and they went into every detail. It was exciting because I love people asking me good hurling questions and from both sides was pretty much the same."

He added: "We haven't even looked at a backroom team yet. I want to take my time and make sure there’s a nice bit of Waterford involvement and get the best possible team I can together.

"The Déise fans are very passionate. They love their team and their hurling. It’s a big task ahead of us and I want everything to get it as right as I possibly can."

Meanwhile, Liam Kearns has been appointed the new boss of the Offaly senior footballers.

Former Tipperary All-Ireland winners Liam Sheedy and Eamon O'Shea are believed to be in line to lead the Offaly senior hurlers.

Sheedy was manager and O'Shea coach when Tipperary won the Liam McCarthy Cup in 2010 and 2019.