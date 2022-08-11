Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 11:09

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr joins Ligue 1 side Monaco on season-long loan

The 23-year-old made 21 first-team appearances for the Blues last season in all competitions.
Chelsea defender Malang Sarr joins Ligue 1 side Monaco on season-long loan

By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has joined Ligue 1 side Monaco on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old made 21 first-team appearances for the Blues last season across all competitions, eight of them coming in the Premier League, but has left for a second loan spell in search of regular first-team football.

Although Chelsea have lost both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen from their central defensive options this summer, they have signed Kalidou Koulibaly and continue to be linked with other targets.

Sarr, who signed for Chelsea two years ago from Nice, spent the 2020-21 campaign with Porto, where he made 19 appearances, six of them in the Champions League.

Sarr had multiple offers to leave on loan last term too, but opted to stay at Stamford Bridge. He made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win over Aston Villa in September before starting the 1-0 Premier League win over Brentford in October.

Sarr also appeared as a substitute in both of Chelsea’s matches in the FIFA Club World Cup when they beat Palmeiras to lift the trophy in Abu Dhabi in February.

More in this section

Monza-bound Pablo Mari heading for Arsenal exit Monza-bound Pablo Mari heading for Arsenal exit
Rory McIlroy welcomes ruling not to allow LIV trio into FedEx Cup play-offs Rory McIlroy welcomes ruling not to allow LIV trio into FedEx Cup play-offs
Shamrock Rovers beat Shkupi to continue European odyssey Shamrock Rovers beat Shkupi to continue European odyssey
soccerchelseapremier leaguemonacoligue 1malang sarrsarr
Tearful Serena Williams says ‘goodbye Toronto’ after flagging retirement

Tearful Serena Williams says ‘goodbye Toronto’ after flagging retirement

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more