Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 09:23

Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid

The player has been one of the most consistent at the Etihad since joining from Monaco in 2017.
By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City have dismissed reports they have accepted Barcelona’s bid for Bernardo Silva.

The Mail says the Blues were forced to throw cold water on the talk coming from Spain that they had agreed a £46million (€54 million) fee to sell the midfielder to the LaLiga giants.

The paper adds the 28-year-old told his club last year he would like to move to Spain to be closer his family in Portugal.

Manchester United are said to have shifted their attention elsewhere after pulling out of their pursuit of Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic.

The Sun, which refers to 90min, reports the Red Devils are considering making a move on Watford’s Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr. The 24-year-old has previously been linked with United and has scored 25 goals across 94 games for the Hornets.

Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino celebrates scoring
Could Yeremy Pino end up plying his trade in the capital? (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino could soon be playing his football in London. Liverpool are interested in the 19-year-old, but it is Arsenal who have made a £33m offer for the winger which is set to be accepted, says Metro while citing Spanish outlet AS.

The teenager would join summer recruits Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira if he moved to the Emirates.

The Standard says Chelsea are preparing an offer for Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei. The Italian club will reportedly accept a fee of some £12m for the 19-year-old who has impressed despite not yet making his senior professional debut.

Negotiations are said to be ongoing between City and Anderlecht over Sergio Gomez. The Belgian side want about £12m for the 21-year-old and Blues boss Pep Guardiola is keen not to miss out on a second signing after Chelsea swiftly snapped up City target Marc Cucurella.

Players to watch

Goncalo Ramos: The Express says Newcastle will soon submit an opening offer for Benfica’s striker, 21, who is also being courted by Paris St Germain.

Sandro Tonali: Arsenal have held talks with AC Milan about signing the 22-year-old Italy midfielder, according to the Mail which cites Calcio Mercato.

