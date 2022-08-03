Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 11:11

Football rumours: Phil Foden agrees new Manchester City deal

The contract is rumoured to be for six years, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.
Football rumours: Phil Foden agrees new Manchester City deal

By PA Sport Staff

Phil Foden and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms on a new contract for the 22-year-old midfielder.

The Daily Mail says the two parties have negotiated a deal worth around £225,000 a week (€268,000)– more than seven times his current salary. The contract is rumoured to be for six years, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.

Staying with City, The Times reports club bosses have opened talks with Belgian side Anderlecht over defender Sergio Gomez. The 21-year-old is viewed as a potential backup option if City fail to land their primary target, Brighton’s Marc Cucurella.

Manchester United v RB Leipzig – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Old Trafford
RB Leipzig’s Angelino (Nick Potts/PA)

According to the Daily Mail, Brighton have already lined up a replacement for Cucurella, should he depart, in RB Leipzig’s Angelino. Citing Sky Sports Germany, the paper says the move would make sense for the 25-year-old, after the Bundesliga club acquired Germany international David Raum on a five-year deal from Hoffenheim.

The Guardian reports Chelsea are interested in signing Southampton’s 25-year-old defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leicester City v Southampton – Premier League – King Power Stadium
James Maddison in action for Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

James Maddison: Sky Sports says Leicester have rejected a second bid from Newcastle for their England midfielder.

Mikkel Damsgaard: Sky also reports the Sampdoria midfielder is off to Brentford on a £16.7million deal.

More in this section

Verstappen slams fans for burning Hamilton merchandise Verstappen slams fans for burning Hamilton merchandise
Jota helps get Celtic off to winning start with routine victory over Aberdeen Jota helps get Celtic off to winning start with routine victory over Aberdeen
Drogheda United and UCD draw in Premier Division Drogheda United and UCD draw in Premier Division
soccerchelseapremier leaguebrightontransfersmanchester cityangelinophil fodenanderlechtgossipsergio gomez
In pictures: England celebrate historic Euro 2022 victory

In pictures: England celebrate historic Euro 2022 victory

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more