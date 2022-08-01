Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 20:02

Drogheda United and UCD draw in Premier Division

Adam Foley put the hosts ahead early on at Head in the Game Park before Thomas Lonergan equalised.
Drogheda United and UCD played out a 1-1 draw in Monday evening's only game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The results mean the Students go 9th in the table with Finn Harps now bottom.

