Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 19:43

England make history against Germany to claim Euro 2022 title

An English national team had not claimed a major tournament title since the men's squad won the World Cup in 1966
England make history against Germany to claim Euro 2022 title

Laura Parnaby, PA

England have won Euro 2022 in front of a 90,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time, securing the first major tournament title for any England team since 1966.

The team are also expected to have made history with the biggest home TV audience on record for a women’s football match.

The record of nine million was set during England’s semi-final defeat by the USA in the 2019 World Cup, according to ratings organisation Barb.

Those in the crowd at Wembley included Britain's Prince William with his daughter, Princess Charlotte.

For those watching at Wembley, the main road to the stadium was a no-drinking zone due to the chaos that overshadowed last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final.

More in this section

More questions for Ferrari to answer as Verstappen wins in Hungary More questions for Ferrari to answer as Verstappen wins in Hungary
Meath retain All-Ireland Senior title with win over Kerry Meath retain All-Ireland Senior title with win over Kerry
Sunday sport: England crowned champions of Europe, goals see Meath to Senior title Sunday sport: England crowned champions of Europe, goals see Meath to Senior title
wembley stadiumenglandgermanylondoneuropean championshipeuro 2022women's euros
Jota helps get Celtic off to winning start with routine victory over Aberdeen

Jota helps get Celtic off to winning start with routine victory over Aberdeen

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more