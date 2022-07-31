England make history against Germany to claim Euro 2022 title

Laura Parnaby, PA

England have won Euro 2022 in front of a 90,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time, securing the first major tournament title for any England team since 1966.

The team are also expected to have made history with the biggest home TV audience on record for a women’s football match.

The record of nine million was set during England’s semi-final defeat by the USA in the 2019 World Cup, according to ratings organisation Barb.

Those in the crowd at Wembley included Britain's Prince William with his daughter, Princess Charlotte.

For those watching at Wembley, the main road to the stadium was a no-drinking zone due to the chaos that overshadowed last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final.