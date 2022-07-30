Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 11:24

Pep Guardiola expects Man City players to elect Kevin De Bruyne as next captain

David Silva had the armband for the 2019-20 campaign with Fernandinho having taken the role for the past two seasons.
Pep Guardiola expects Man City players to elect Kevin De Bruyne as next captain

By Andy Hampson, PA

Pep Guardiola has revealed he expects Kevin De Bruyne to be Manchester City’s next captain – but insists he has no say in the matter himself.

Since the departure of Vincent Kompany three years ago, City manager Guardiola has allowed his squad to elect their own skipper.

The armband was taken by David Silva for the 2019-20 campaign with Fernandinho having taken the role for the past two seasons.

Guardiola (right) feels De Bruyne (left) would suit the role
Guardiola (right) feels De Bruyne (left) would suit the role (Martin Rickett/PA)

With the veteran Brazilian midfielder having left the Etihad Stadium over the summer, a new leader now needs to be chosen.

As City’s most influential player in recent seasons, De Bruyne, 31, would seem a natural choice.

“They are going to take the decision next week,” said Guardiola. “I’m pretty sure Kevin will be (chosen).

“As the oldest player here, (with) the responsibility he takes on the pitch, and in many cases off the pitch, he will (have) a key role within the team, I’m pretty sure.

“But I don’t pick. They pick. It’s not a question of favourites – what the team decide is perfect. What the staff decide I’m happy (with).”

 

The top five in the vote will form the squad’s ‘leadership group’ – a core of senior players who can all wear the armband when the squad is rotated.

Last season, well as Fernandinho, the group included Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan and De Bruyne.

Speaking about their responsibilities, Guardiola said: “They have to defend the team when they don’t agree with the manager.

“I love the captains being decided by them, not me. It belongs to them, in the locker room.

“I never vote. The only person who doesn’t vote is me. What they decide is perfect, not a problem.”

Erling Haaland was City's star summer signing
Erling Haaland was City’s star summer signing (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola, meanwhile, is set to hand star summer signing Erling Haaland his debut as City begin their new season when they face Liverpool in the Community Shield at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The prolific Norway striker joined City from Borussia Dortmund in a £51million deal after months of being linked with the club.

Guardiola said of the 22-year-old: “He’s ready to play, and the first impression (of him) as a guy is really good, a funny guy. He’s settled really well with the team. That is important.

“Apparently people think that’s not one of the most important things but the good vibes in the locker room are more important than any advice or any other thing you can say.

“We try to settle good with the family, house, and try to get to know each other in training. We can see what we want to do. The quality will do the rest.”

More in this section

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp plans extra pre-season game after campaign begins Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp plans extra pre-season game after campaign begins
Luke Donald tipped to replace Henrik Stenson as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald tipped to replace Henrik Stenson as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain
Andy Farrell signs contract extension to stay as Ireland head coach until 2025 Andy Farrell signs contract extension to stay as Ireland head coach until 2025
soccerfootballliverpoolman citythe king power stadiumkevin de bruynepep guardiolaguardiolafa community shielderling haalandliverpool vs man city
Aymeric Laporte injury blow for Premier League champions Manchester City

Aymeric Laporte injury blow for Premier League champions Manchester City

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more