Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 14:34

He’s a Brighton player – Pep Guardiola remaining coy on Marc Cucurella links

City have been linked with the Spanish defender throughout the summer.
He’s a Brighton player – Pep Guardiola remaining coy on Marc Cucurella links

By Andy Hampson, PA

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on reports linking the Premier League champions with Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella.

City have been linked with the Spanish defender throughout the summer and there have been reports that he has now handed in a transfer request at the Amex Stadium.

Guardiola, speaking at a press conference to preview Saturday’s Community Shield against Liverpool, said: “He’s a Brighton player, I cannot say anything else.”

Marc Cucurella
City have been linked with Marc Cucurella throughout the summer (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Guardiola did admit, however, that left-back is an area where the club are looking to strengthen.

Following the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, Joao Cancelo is currently the only senior specialist option in the position.

Guardiola said: “If it’s possible, yes. If it’s not, we stay with what we have.”

Guardiola also confirmed central defender Aymeric Laporte will miss the start of the season after undergoing a knee operation in the summer.

Aymeric Laporte
Aymeric Laporte is injured (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Spain international had been carrying a knock in the closing games of last term.

Guardiola said: “Laporte is injured. He had knee surgery after last season, playing the last two or three games with an important injury. He made an incredible effort.

“So far he is doing really well but you have to be careful with a knee. I think August he will be out, September I think maybe he will start to be with us.”

More in this section

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula One Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula One
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp plans extra pre-season game after campaign begins Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp plans extra pre-season game after campaign begins
Luke Donald tipped to replace Henrik Stenson as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald tipped to replace Henrik Stenson as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain
soccerfootballman citypep guardiolafa community shieldaymeric laportemarc cucurella
Andy Farrell signs contract extension to stay as Ireland head coach until 2025

Andy Farrell signs contract extension to stay as Ireland head coach until 2025

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more