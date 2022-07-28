Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 14:57

Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota to miss Community Shield for Liverpool

Both players have been injured during pre-season.
Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota to miss Community Shield for Liverpool

By Andy Hampson, PA

Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Diogo Jota when they face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday.

Both players have been injured during pre-season and neither will be able to feature in the curtain-raiser at the King Power Stadium.

Alisson is the closest to being available having resumed training after an abdominal problem but the Brazilian is targeting the opening Premier League game against Fulham on August 6th.

Diogo Jota has been troubled by a hamstring injury
Diogo Jota has been troubled by a hamstring injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Jota has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and is not even with the squad at their training camp in Austria this week.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said at a press conference on Thursday: “Ali trained today more than the day before, so he will definitely be available for Fulham, but not for the weekend.

“Diogo is not here with us so how could he play a football game? It will take a while, unfortunately.”

Due to the early start to the campaign this year, Klopp admits he has not had enough time in pre-season to do all the work he would have liked.

Klopp is to arrange another friendly for his side after the season has started
Klopp is to arrange another friendly for his side after the season has started (Adam Davy/PA)

Because of that, the Reds are to play another friendly the day after the Community Shield and they are to arrange another for after the Fulham fixture.

Klopp said: “We have to extend our pre-season, if you like, into the season.

“We play on Saturday against City and we play a pre-season friendly on Sunday against Strasbourg. Then Fulham and the next day we play another game.”

Nevertheless, Klopp is hoping his FA Cup-winning side can hit the ground running this weekend against champions City, the team who pipped them to the Premier League title by just one point last season.

The German said: “It’s very important. We have played this ‘final’ a couple of times and it would be nice if we could win it. It’s the last domestic cup competition we didn’t win yet, so we will give it a try.”

More in this section

Fulham sign Switzerland international Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg Fulham sign Switzerland international Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg
New faces, old stagers and a mid-season break – Premier League talking points New faces, old stagers and a mid-season break – Premier League talking points
England beat Sweden to reach Euro 2022 final England beat Sweden to reach Euro 2022 final
soccerpremier leaguefootballliverpooljurgen kloppman citythe king power stadiumfa community shieldalisson beckerdiogo jotaliverpool vs man city
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula One

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula One

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy
“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more