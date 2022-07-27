Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 18:04

Galway Races day three: Willie Mullins’ trainees share the spoils

Mullins also trains the favourite - El Barra - in this evening’s feature race, the Galway Plate
It’s been Willie Mullins’ day so far on day three of the Galway Festival.

Most recently, he trained Rock Road to victory in the Tote Handicap.

Before that, 9-to-4 shot Champ Kiely won the Maiden Hurdle.

Mullins also trains the favourite - El Barra - in this evening’s feature race, the Galway Plate.

