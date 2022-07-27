Galway Races day three: Willie Mullins’ trainees share the spoils

It’s been Willie Mullins’ day so far on day three of the Galway Festival.
Most recently, he trained Rock Road to victory in the Tote Handicap.
Before that, 9-to-4 shot Champ Kiely won the Maiden Hurdle.
Mullins also trains the favourite - El Barra - in this evening’s feature race, the Galway Plate.
Champ Kiely bolts up on hurdle debut in the Tote Always SP Or Better At Galway Maiden Hurdle for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend. 🥇@thetotecom @WillieMullinsNH @PTownend pic.twitter.com/2ifcfuKwUu
— Galway Races (@Galway_Races) July 27, 2022